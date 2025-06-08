Report: Pirates Promote Top Prospect Konnor Griffin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted one of the best prospects, who has had an exceptional season in 2025.
Chase Ford of MilB Cetnral reported that the Pirates are promoting Konnor Griffin from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro.
Griffin excelled with Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games and center field for eight games.
He had an incredible month of May, slashing .354/.393/.515 for an OPS of .909, with 35 hits in 99 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks to 21 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases in 24 games.
Griffin had a great final game for Bradenton on June 7 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting his first professional inside-the-park home run, displaying his power and speed that have scouts projecting him as a multi-tool player at the MLB level.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin, who just turned 19 years old, as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system, behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin will join five other top Pirates prospects in Greensboro. This includes catcher Omar Alfonzo (No. 19), right-handed pitchers Carlson Reed (No. 20) and Khristian Curtis (No. 24), second baseman/shortstop Keiner Delgado (2B/SS) and outfielder Shalin Polanco (No. 29).
