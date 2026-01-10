Pirates Reveal Ryan O'Hearn's Uniform Number

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their big free agent signing on Jan. 8 in slugger Ryan O'Hearn.

The Pirates signed O'Hearn on a two-year, $29 million deal, which marks their second-biggest free agent deal in franchise history and the highest AAV for any free agent contract ever.

O'Hearn joins a Pirates team that will rely on him for his hitting prowess and that will want to see him take advantage of being a left-handed hitter at PNC Park.

The Pirates also bestowed on O'Hearn the No. 29 number for the 2025 season, a new number for him in his career.

Why did O'Hearn Get a New Uniform Number

The No. 29 is a change for O'Hearn from the No. 32 jersey he wore with the Baltimore Orioles the past three seasons and the San Diego Padres at the end of 2025.

Pirates catcher Henry Davis wears the No. 32 jersey currently and has done so the past three seasons.

Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) smiles at first base after a hit against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

O'Hearn previously wore No. 66 for the first five seasons in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals from 2018-23.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas also wears the No. 66 jersey, so that was unavailable for O'Hearn as well

There's a chance O'Hearn could persuade either Davis or Nicolas to change their mind, but it's more likely he just sticks with the number he currently has.

Pirates History with Uniform No. 29

Current Pirates manager Don Kelly wore No. 29 during his first MLB stint in 2007, wearing it for 25 games that season.

Outfielder Alexander Canario wore the No. 29 uniform number for the entirety of the 2025 season with the Pirates, after they landed him in a trade with the New York Mets.

Canario played in 87 games for the Pirates last season, slashing .218/.274/.338 for an OPS of .612, with 73 hits in 215 at-bats, 25 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, six home runs, 20 RBI and 17 walks to 80 strikeouts.

The Pirates designated him for assignment in November and he ended up signing with Japanese team, Saitama Seibu Lions, in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Sep 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Alexander Canario (29) gestures after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Catcher Francisco Cervelli wore No. 29 for his five seasons with the team from 2015 to 2019 and was the last to do so for the Pirates in the postseason. Right-handed relief pitcher Bryan Morris wore the number the previous two postseason appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Two pitchers have worn the number and earned All-Star nods, with Rick Rhoden doing so in 1986 and Kevin Correia most recent back in 2011.

Pirates Hall of Famer Al Oliver is likely the most popular person to have worn No. 29, but only did so for two seasons in 1968 and 1969, when he wasn't an All-Star. He wore No. 16 during his three All-Star nods in 1972, plus 1976 and 1977.

First baseman and third baseman Kevin Young wore the No. 29 the most for the Pirates, for nine seasons from 1995-2003.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!