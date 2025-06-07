Pirates Catcher Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their starting catcher early on in their series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Endy Rodríguez made the start for the Pirates vs. the Phillies, catching for left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter.
He would catch the first inning, but during warmups heading into the top of the second inning, he shook his arm following a throw back to Falter and quickly left the game.
Henry Davis, who started the previous game, took over at catcher for Rodríguez and will do so the rest of the game.
The Pirates announced that Rodríguez left the game with right elbow discomfort and that the medical staff is currently examining him. They also announced that they'll provide updates when they become available.
This is the second time that Rodríguez left a game early with injury, as he suffered a right index finger laceration on April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes that bounced up and hit him in his throwing hand, forcing him out of the game and requiring stitches, bringing Davis into that game as well.
Rodríguez went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
He played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
Rodríguez came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
He made nine starts at first base, as Pirates starting first baseman Spencer Horwitz dealt with injury, and also made five starts at catcher, serving as the backup to Bart, prior to his first injury.
Rodríguez started his first game back for the Pirates in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1. He also started vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4, a 3-0 win for the home team.
He suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
The Pirates will hope Rodríguez isn't seriously injured this time, but will have to rely on Davis at catcher, as Bart is still on the concussion list.
