Pirates Reveal Probable Pitchers vs. Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their starters for their upcoming series at PNC Park vs. the Miami Marlins.
The Pirates will have right-handed pitchers Mike Burrows start the series opener on June 9, taking on Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez for a first pitch start time of 6:40 p.m.
Burrows had his best start in his short MLB career so far, allowing five hits, no walks nor runs, while posting six strikeouts over 5.1 innings in the 3-0 win over the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4.
He will make his fourth start of the season is 1-1 in his first three starts, has a 5.27 ERA over 13.2 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts to four walks and an opposing batting average of .259.
Pérez makes his first MLB start since Sept. 20, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John surgery and working back from it.
Right-hander Mitch Keller will take the mound in the second game for the Pirates on June 10 with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch start time.
Keller struggled in his last outing vs. the Astros at home on June 5, where he allowed six runs over 6.1 innings pitched in the 8-2 defeat, which followed a more than three hour rain delay.
He hasn't won a game at PNC Park since July 8, 2024 vs. the New York Mets and is 1-8 so far on the season with a 4.13 ERA over 76.1 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .257 batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
Keller did get his only win this season against the Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 28, allowing five hits, a walk and an earned run with four strikeouts over six innings.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter readies for his 14th start of the season, as he will close out the series for the Pirates on June 11, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.
Falter didn't have a great outing against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6, allowing four earned runs over 3.2 innings, before the Pirates went to their bullpen in the 5-4 walk-off win.
He had an historic month of May, allowing just three earned runs over 35.2 innings for a 0.76 ERA with three wins and no losses. He gave up 17 hits and 13 walks while posting 19 strikeouts with a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
That 0.76 ERA ranked as the third-lowest for a Pirates pitcher in a month since the start of the Live Ball-era (1920-present). The only pitchers with a lower ERA include left-handed pitcher Zane Smith with a 0.66 ERA in September 1990, and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with a 0.75 ERA in September 2024.
Falter is 4-3 on the season in his first 13 starts, a 3.49 ERA over 69.2 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .220 opposing batting average and a 1.12 WHIP.
He had a solid start the last time against the Marlins on March 29, allowing two earned runs over six innings.
