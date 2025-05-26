Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Returns To Lineup vs. Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their best players back in the lineup, as they start their series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Bryan Reynolds returns to the lineup for the Pirates, where he'll play in right field and hit third in the batting order.
Reynolds missed the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 25, feeling tightness in his "trunk", according to general manager Ben Cherington on his radio show the day of.
He has only missed three games this season and will try maintaining his presence in the lineup going forward.
Ke'Bryan Hayes is also back at third base for the Pirates after also missing the series finale vs. the Brewers, as Jared Triolo heads back to the bench. He will hit eighth in the batting order, the lowest since Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27.
Alexander Canario returns to left field after playing right field in Reynolds' absence. He takes the place of Tommy Pham and will hit sixth in the lineup, moving down from No. 5 the game prior.
Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will both stay at second base and shortstop, respectively, but Frazier will move down a spot from No. 6 to No. 7 in the lineup, while Kiner-Falefa resumes hitting No. 9 once again.
Spencer Horwitz and Joey Bart continue on at first base and catcher, respectively, but will each drop down one spot to No. 4 and No. 5 in the lineup, respectively.
Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen both stay in center field and designated hitter, respectively, and first and second in the batting order, respectively, vs. the Diamondbacks.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney will make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 over his first 10 starts, has a 2.91 ERA over 55.2 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to 21 walks and a .206 opposing batting average.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Joey Bart
- LF Alexander Canario
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
