Brandon Lowe Shares Connection with New Pirates Teammate

Brandon Lowe’s transition from a Tampa Bay Ray to a Pittsburgh Pirate was accompanied by a familiar uncertainty. Having spent his entire big-league career in one organization, the veteran infielder recently found himself in need of navigating a new city, a new clubhouse, and a new set of expectations. To chart this unfamiliar territory, Lowe has turned to a resource already embedded in the Pirates’ lineup: All-Star outfielder and franchise cornerstone Bryan Reynolds.

Lowe revealed this budding relationship in his recent introductory video press conference with local media. Admitting his own direct experience with Pittsburgh is limited—“I think I've played a total of three games there in my career”—Lowe admitted that when he was told he was traded, he proactively sought guidance.

“I've talked with a few guys on the team, Reynolds being one that I reached out to quite a bit,” Lowe said.

Lowe was the centerpiece of the Pirates trade with the Rays and Houston Astros last week. They also acquired outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery in the trade. Pittsburgh parted with starting pitcher Mike Burrows, who went to Houston. Tampa Bay acquired Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito from Houston in the three-team deal.

Family Ties

While their baseball relationship is fresh, a deeper, off-field connection provided a surprising and welcome bridge between Lowe and Reynolds. Lowe explained that the foundation for his rapport with his new teammate was built not between the lines, but through their wives.

“I think my wife and Blair are much closer than me and Bryan are currently,” Lowe said. “They're in a Bible study together. So they are meeting once a week and doing all that stuff and they grew to be pretty good friends.”

This family link even played a role in the trade news itself. “Blair actually broke the news to Madison because she wasn't near her phone,” Lowe recounted. “So Blair ended up calling her, 'Oh I can't wait to be teammates together, it's going to be so great.'”

That existing comfort level extends to their young families, easing the human side of the professional move. “Honestly they're such a great family. I think they have three boys, and we have two kids as well so hopefully the kids will get along great,” Lowe added.

Professional Pirates

On the field, Lowe’s respect for Reynolds is immense and immediately apparent. He sees in Reynolds the same steady, professional presence he valued in teammates like Yandy Díaz in Tampa.

“Reynolds is the Mr. Consistency of the whole thing,” Lowe stated. “He's, I would say, the Pirates' version of Yandy, almost, at least from the outside looking in... It seems like you know what you're going to get out of him. The at-bats are the same. He's going to go out, he's going to take care of business. He's going to give you a fantastic at-bat every single time.”

That reliability breeds confidence in the heart of a potential lineup. Lowe envisions a potent middle-of-the-order synergy, noting, “If I don't get the job done, runner on third base, I know Bryan's going to come through and pick me up.”

All of this daydreaming of an efficient team at the plate was before the Pirates signed All-Star Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year $29 million contract. Many experts believe the Pirates still may not be done adding offense, which make Lowe's visions of the Pittsburgh getting the job done with the bats in their hands even more realistic.

A Vote of Confidence

Beyond the player, Lowe also leaned on Reynolds for an honest assessment of manager Don Kelly. “That was probably the first question that I asked, honestly, [when I talked] to Bryan,” Lowe revealed. “When I first got traded over, I think I probably sent him four or five different questions. 'What do you got on all of this?' And he had great things to say about him.”

For the Pirates, Lowe’s acquisition adds a potent left-handed bat and veteran experience. His immediate effort to connect with Reynolds and his glowing assessment of the star’s professional demeanor underscore a key point: Lowe isn’t just joining a team; he’s intentionally integrating into its existing core.

By identifying and admiring the “Mr. Consistency” in Pittsburgh’s lineup, Lowe has already begun the work of building the clubhouse cohesion he knows is vital, starting with a crucial connection to one of the players who sets the standard.

