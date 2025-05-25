Pirates Blow Late Lead, Lose to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a late lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, but faltered in a 6-5 defeat at PNC Park.
The Pirates and Brewers split the series, with the Brewers also taking the first game, 8-5 on May 22, and the Pirates taking the middle games, 6-5 on May 23 and 2-1 on May 24.
Pittsburgh falls to 19-35 overall and 13-16 at home, while Milwaukee improves to 26-28 overall and 11-18 on the road.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter struggled early on in his outing vs. the Brewers, opening up by walking center fielder Jackson Chourio.
He got catcher William Contreras to line out, but then allowed a single to designated hitter Christian Yelich, putting runners on the corners with one out for Milwaukee.
Falter got a fly out from first baseman Rhys Hoskins, but that turned into a sacrifice fly, as Chourio scored and Yelich moved to second base.
He would walk left fielder Isaac Collins and then allowed a single to right fielder Sam Frelick. This scored Yelich from second base, but the Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz threw it home, but put way too much on it and it went far over catcher Joey Bart, allowing Collins to score from first base, making it 3-0 to the Brewers in the first inning.
Pirates left fielder Alexander Canario and second baseman Adam Frazier hit back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Left fielder Tommy Pham walked with two outs to load the bases, but third baseman Jared Triolo flew out to end the inning.
Cruz would get the Pirates going offensively, as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. He hit it 122.9 mph and into the Allegheny River, marking the hardest hit ball of the Statcast era (since 2015).
Falter came back from a poor first inning and finished with 84 pitches over 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs with a strikeout vs. the Brewers.
Canario led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a big hit that went off the top of the left field wall, just missing a home run, but getting a triple in the process.
Frazier then came through with a single, scoring Canario and cutting the deficit to just 3-2.
He moved up to second base on a wild pitch from Brewers left-handed pitcher Nick Mears, which proved crucial, as Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out.
Pham would then tie the game with an RBI-single, scoring Frazier from second base, as the Pirates tied it up, 3-3.
He made it to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Triolo, but Cruz struck out to end the inning.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson got the final out of the sixth inning and threw a scoreless seventh inning, keeping the Pirates in it.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, but then both first baseman Spencer Horwitz flew out and Bart lined out.
Canario would walk with two outs and then Frazier hit a ball to left field, that Collins couldn't come up with it, allowing both McCutchen and Canario to score and for Frazier to make it to third base, as the Pirates took a 5-3 lead.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in for the top of the eighth inning and after getting Yelich to lineout, he walked Hoskins and gave up a double to Collins, putting Hoskins on third base.
He got Frelick to line out for the second out, but then threw a slider down the middle on an 0-2 count to Durbin, who hit a double, scoring bot Hoskins and Collins and tying the game up at 5-5 for Milwaukee.
Borucki struggled with his location again with the next batter, second baseman Brice Turang, as he threw a fastball down the middle, resulting in another double and scoring Durbin, giving the Brewers a 6-5 lead.
Pham led off the bottom of the eighth inning by reaching first base for a single and then made it to second base on a balk from Brewers right-handed pitcher Abner Uribe.
Uribe struck out Triolo and intentionally walked Cruz. He would pickoff Pham at second base, getting him the second out, and then struck out McCutchen, stopping a great chance for the Pirates to tie it up or take the lead.
Canario reached first base on a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning and stole second base, but Frazier grounded out to end the game.
The Pirates head out on the road, as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three games series at Chase Field. First pitch in the series opener on May 26 is set for 8:10 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates