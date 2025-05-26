Pirates LF Named Trade Option for Padres
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder may go back out to the west coast, as one of his former teams needs help at his position.
The San Diego Padres currently have little depth at left field, due to injuries and other roster moves that have put them in a difficult spot at the position.
Jason Heyward is on the 10-day Injured List with a left oblique strain, which gives them three options at left field in Gavin Sheets, Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge. Sheets has played both first baseman and right field, but not in left field, Wade has played just one game in left field, with 16 games in center field, and Lockdridge has played left field in five of the past six games.
The Padres also had former Pirates utlity man Connor Joe, but traded him to the Cincinnati Reds, and released Oscar Gonzalez too.
San Diego didn't re-sign Jurickson Profar, who started 148 games in left field for them last season, as he signed with the Atlanta Braves.
While Lockridge looks like the option for now in left field, he's hit poorly, slashing .197/.258/.262 for an OPS of .520.
Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors looked at a number of players, including Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham, who previously played with the Padres.
"Tommy Pham is having a rough year for the Pirates and might be available earlier, but despite Pham’s struggles, the ex-Padre might get some consideration from his former team," Polishuk wrote.
Pham has also played poorly for the Pirates this season, especially from the plate. He's slashing .198/.277/.230 for an OPS of .507, with 25 hits in 126 at-bats, four doubles, no triples nor home runs, seven RBIs and 13 walks to 40 strikeouts.
He has started 33 games and played in 37 contests for the Pirates in left field, with 56 putouts and three assists in 59 chances for a 1.000 fielding percentage and is six defensive runs saved above average.
Pham signed a one-year, $4 million deal with incentives up to $250,000 with the Pirates this offseason, marking his 10th team in his 12-year MLB career.
He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Padres, slashing .226/.335/.370 for an OPS of .705, with 132 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs.
