Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their lineup drastically ahead of their series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds is not starting vs. the Brewers, as general manager Ben Cherington said on his radio show that Reynolds "felt a little tightness in the trunk" when he showed up to the ballpark, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
Alexander Canario, who started in left field the past two games, moves to right field, while Tommy Pham takes over in left field. Oneil Cruz stays in at center field to round up the outfield.
Reynolds has missed just three starts this season, along with the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7 and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
Ke'Bryan Hayes also won't start for the Pirates against the Brewers, with Jared Triolo coming in at third base.
Hayes has only missed four starts in 2025, with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 30, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on April 13 and the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with this his first missed start at home.
Joey Bart also comes back in at catcher, after Henry Davis played there the past two games for right-handed pitchers Paul Skenes on May 23 and Mitch Keller on May 24.
Cruz and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen stay at leadoff and second in the lineup, respectively, while first baseman Spencer Horwitz moves up to third in the batting order.
Bart will hit fourth in the lineup and Canario stays at fifth for the Pirates for the third staright game.
Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa continue on at second base and shortstop, respectively, and each move up one spot in the batting order to sixth and seventh, respectively.
Pham will hit eighth in the lineup and Triolo will close it out in the No. 9 spot.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his 11th start of the season for the Pirates. He is 3-3 so far in his first 10 starts, with a 3.50 ERA over 54.0 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts to 18 walks.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Joey Bart
- RF Alexander Canario
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Tommy Pham
- 3B Jared Triolo
