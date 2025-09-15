Pirates' Bubba Chandler Establishes Dominant Fastball

Bubba Chandler is nothing short of electric in his second start for the @Pirates ⚡️



🔥 Carries perfect game into the sixth inning

🔥 Fastball averages 99.2 mph, 100+ mph 9 times

🔥 7 K's in 6 IP, 18 whiffs on 38 swings pic.twitter.com/ll4h7VhS9e