Pirates' Bubba Chandler Establishes Dominant Fastball
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler excelled in his most recent outing vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13, by going back to what made him such a highly touted prospect.
Chandler threw six innings vs. the Nationals, posting seven strikeouts over 81 pitches, while giving up just two hits and an earned run. He threw five perfect innings, before giving up those two hits and a run for his most dominant outing at the MLB level so far.
He didn't earn the win, but the Pirates did eventually come back late on for the 5-1 victory, ending a seven-game losing streak.
Much of Chandler's success came by his use of the four-seam fastball, his best pitch in his arsenal and one that Nationals batters struggled with all game long.
Chandler threw 45 fastballs, resulting in a 48.1% whiff rate and striking out hitters 46.2% of the time with that pitch as well. His velocity also reached more than 100 mph nine times and averaged out at 99.2 mph and a 2,442 rpm (revolutions per minute), with Nationals hitters befuddled by the speed and movement of the fastball.
"It felt like the command with my heater was really good," Chandler said postgame. "I was picking lanes to throw to and I was getting to those lanes. When that's happening, it opens up a lot of other pitches. It's not always going to be like that, but the days that it is like that are fun."
Chandler's effectiveness with the fastball allowed him to mix his other pitches in, especially his changeup, which he threw 22 times, averaging 92.1 mph and getting a 36.4% whiff rate on it.
He also threw eight sliders and six curveballs, making it about a 60-40 split with the fastball and the offspeed, which resulted in a great start for him.
Chandler thanked Pirates catcher Henry Davis for giving him the best spots and opportunities to throw it and that he's getting more confident with the changeup each outing.
"I think the best pitch in baseball is a right-on-right changeup," Chandler said. "It was something I didn't necessarily have until last year. Just getting more and more confident everyday throwing it. I think it's a pitch that's good. I don't want to say it's the best pitch I've got, but thanks for Henry (Davis) for saying that.
"It's a timing pitch. It's a slower pitch off the heater and when you're lining up your heater, kind of like I was today, the changeup really plays. Have no complaints on the way I was throwing it and I think Henry was giving me great targets, doing everything I asked him to do and he did a great job"
Pirates manager Don Kelly also liked what he saw from his rookie, especially following his last start where he gave up nine runs to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7 in a 10-2 loss.
Kelly has great confidence in Chandler, calling him a "competitor" and that the way he pitched vs. the Nationals just shows how he can bounce back quickly and get back to his dominance that made him the top prospect in baseball.
“Unbelievable. Held the velocity all the way through, the intent with which he threw every pitch and the ability to mix it up. Throwing 100-plus and still able to go to the changeup and slider effectively for strikes, just pitched really awesome.
