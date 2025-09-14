Pirates Blow Early Lead in Loss to Nationals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a strong strart to the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, but faltered later on offensively and lost 4-3.
The loss for the Pirates makes it eight losses in the past nine games, suffering sweeps to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park, and the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11 at Camden Yards. plus a loss in the series opener to the Nationals, 6-5 on Sept. 12.
Pittsburgh falls to 65-85 overall and 23-52 on the road this season, while Washington improves to 62-87 overall and 31-43 at home.
The Pirates got their offense going early in the top of the first inning, as third baseman Jared Triolo singled and first baseman Spencer Horwitz walked.
Designated hitter Bryan Reynolds struck out, left fielder Tommy Pham grounded out, moving both baserunners into scoring position, then shortstop Nick Gonzales came through with a two-out triple, scoring both Triolo and Horwitz to put the Pirates up 2-0.
Gonzales later came in and scored off a wild pitch from Nationals right-handed starting pitcher Cade Cavalli, adding onto their lead at 3-0.
The Pirates gave themselves another chance to score in the inning, as center fielder Oneil Cruz singled and Cavalli hit catcher Joey Bart with a pitch, but rookie second baseman Nick Yorke grounded out and ended the inning.
Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows had a strong first inning, but then struggled with the Nationals in the second inning.
He gave up a leadoff walk to left fielder Daylen Lile and then gave up a single to first baseman Andrés Chaparro, putting runners on the corners for the Nationals.
Burrows then allowed a double to third baseman Paul DeJong, scoring Lile and moving Chaparro to third base, a sacrifice fly to second baseman Nasim Nuñez, scoring Chaparro, and then a single to center fielder Jacob Young, scoring DeJong, which tied the game for the Nationals at 3-3.
Both teams then struggled offensively, with Burrows and Cavalli settling in and finishing off their outings well.
Burrows gave up just two more hits and finished with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched and 61 pitches. Cavalli gave up three walks, but didn't give up any runs over his final four innings, throwing 67 pitches over five innings.
Cruz gave the Pirates a chance by walking and then stealing second base in the top of the second inning, but Bart struck out to end that opportunity.
Left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk retired the last two batters of the bottom of the fifth inning and then right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence came on in the bottom of the sixth inning.
This marked the first appearance for Lawrence in a Pirates uniform since April 23 vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium, as he dealt with right elbow discomfort, that took months of rehab work.
Lawrence walked Lile and gave up a single to Chaparro with one out, but got right fielder Robert Hassell III to fly out and DeJong to strike out, throwing a scoreless frame in his first outing in five months.
Yorke made it to first base on a throwing error from Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and then moved to second base on a walk from Horwitz with two outs, but Reynolds grounded out and ended that scoring opportunity.
Cruz doubled with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, but Bart again didn't come through, grounding out and keeping the scored tied at 3-3.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson threw a scoreless seventh inning, before walking Nationals designated hitter James Wood to start the bottom of the eighth inning.
He then gave up a double to Lile with one out, which Cruz let go under his glove and past him. Pham got the ball and threw it back, but not before Lile made it to third base on the error and scored Wood, putting the Nationals up 4-3.
The Pirates made a late rally to try and comeback vs. the Nationals, as Triolo walked with two outs and then Horwitz singled, putting runners on the corners, but Reynolds struck out and ended the game in defeat.
Pittsburgh finishes this road trip 1-5 overall, with the sweep by the Orioles at Camden Yards and then losing two of three games here, as they continue playing awful baseball on the road.
They have also lost five of their past six game by one run, showing their lack of offense during this stretch and throughout the season, ranking amongst the worst hitting teams in the MLB.
