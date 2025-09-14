Pirates Make Eight Lineup Changes vs. Nationals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park with all but one change to their lineup.
The Pirates face Nationals right-handed starting pitcher Cade Cavalli, which brings in back two left-handed batters who didn't start yesterday against Nationals left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez the day prior.
Both first baseman Spencer Horwitz and center fielder Oneil Cruz start for the Pirates, with Horwitz batting second and Cruz batting sixth and taking over from Alexander Canario.
Rookie utility man Nick Yorke moves over from first base to second base and drops two spots from sixth to eighth in the lineup. This is his eighth start for the Pirates since his September call-up and his third start at second base.
Nick Gonzales moves over to shortstop, which is just his second start at the position this season, as he also did so in the series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 5. He also bats fifth, dropping one spot from fourth in the lineup.
Jared Triolo moves over to third base, his 20th start there in 2025, and his second start there this road series, doing so in the series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 11. He also stays in the leadoff spot for the Pirates, rounding out the infield.
Bryan Reynolds takes over from Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and stays at third in the lineup.
Reynolds last served as the designated hitter in the series finale vs. the Brewers on Sept. 6 and this marks his 32st game this season in that spot. He started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Ji Hwan Bae takes over from Reynolds in right field, his first start in the position there this season, and bats ninth for Pittsburgh.
Joey Bart is the final change for the Pirates, coming in for Henry Davis at catcher and batting seventh in the lineup.
Tommy Pham is the only player who stays in their position in the lineup from the day prior, playing in left field, but dropping two spots to fourth in the batting order.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will start for the Pirates vs. the Nationals, as they go for a series win after a 5-1 win on Sept. 13.
Burrows started for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Orioles on Sept. 9. He gave up two hits, a walk and an earned run, while posting six strikeouts over 56 pitchers in four innings of work in the no-decision.
He started 16 of his first 17 games this season with the Pirates, before making relief appearances against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 30 and the Dodgers on Sept. 3.
The Pirates are managing Burrows' work load, as he is at 85.2 innings pitched at the MLB level and pitched 32.1 innings with Indianapolis, 117.2 innings total in 2025.
Burrows' previous-high of innings pitched in a season was 94.2 innings with Double-A Altoona in 2023. He injured his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which resulted in him undergo Tommy John surgery on April 26, 2023, ending his season after just two starts at Triple-A.
He then pitched 51.1 innings last season, coming back in June 2024 for his first rehab assignment.
Burrows has a 2-4 record in 17 starts and 20 appearances in 2025, with a 3.99 ERA, 88 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .236 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. The early start is due to the Nationals wanting to show the game for American soldiers in Qatar, which will make ita 6:35 p.m. first pitch time there.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Washington Nationals
3B Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
SS Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
2B Nick Yorke
RF Ji Hwan Bae
