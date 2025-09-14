Pirates Relief Pitcher Goes On Paternity Leave
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher won't play for the team the next few days, as he attends to a family matter.
The Pirates announced that they placed right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on the MLB Paternity Leave List and recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis in his place.
Ramírez will spend time away for the birth of his child, with the MLB giving players three games off for the Paternity Leave List. This would bring him back for the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 17.
Outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on the Paternity Leave List on June 18, departing the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 17 in the game, as his wife Blair went to labor with their third child.
Reynolds returned to the Pirates against the Texas Rangers on June 21, taking his three games away from the team before coming back.
Ramírez joined the Pirates on July 11, as they selected his contract from Indianapolis, marking his first time pitching in the MLB in 2025.
He had spent the past two months with the Pirates and posted a 1-2 record in 19 appearances, a 5.90 ERA over 29.0 innings pitched, 40 strikeouts to 12 walks, .248 opposing batting average and a 1.41 WHIP.
Ramírez has served as a middle reliever for Pittsburgh, with 10 of his apperances going longer than one inning, five appearances of at least two innings and then two appearances of a season-long three innings, coming against the Chicago White Sox on July 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 19, both scoreless outings at PNC Park.
He signed with the Pirates on a minor league deal on Oct. 13, 2024 and started off with Indianapolis, where he had a 2-1 record in 27 appearances, a 3.19 ERA over 31.0 innings pitched, a .233 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
Ramírez spent two short brief stints on the temporarily inactive list, May 24-28 and May 31-June 3. He also triggered an opt-out clause in his contract, with the Pirates releasing him on July 4. He then re-signed a minor league contract on July 6.
He first joined the Pirates on July 8, 2022, in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, in exchange for cash considerations.
Ramírez made 22 appearances out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh, with a 3-1 record, a 3.67 ERA over 27.0 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .224 opposing batting average and a 1.30 WHIP.
He spent three different stints in 2023 with the Pirates, April 16-June 20, July 5-19 and Aug. 15-24, while spending the other time with Indianapolis.
Ramírez had a 1-0 record in 26 MLB appearances that season, with a 3.67 ERA over 34.1 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.40 WHIP.
The Pirates placed Ramírez on waivers on Sept. 1 and the Chicago White Sox claimed him on Sept. 5
Ramírez pitched for four teams in 2024, the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. He didn't have a great year, with a 6.20 ERA over 45.0 innings pitched and an 0-5 record.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of relief pitchers in right-handers Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Kyle Nicolas, Sanders and Dennis Santana, plus rookie left-hander Evan Sisk.
They also have pitchers who function as starters and relievers in rookie right-handers, Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus Carmen Mlodzinski.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates