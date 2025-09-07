Pirates' Bubba Chandler Struggles Massively vs. Brewers, Exits Early
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler had his worst outing of his MLB career so far.
Chandler made his first MLB start in his career, as the Pirates faced the Brewers in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 7.
He previously made three MLB appearances out of the bullpen after his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 22, but made 83 starts in 89 appearances in the minor leagues, including 24 starts at Triple-A in 2025.
Chandler loaded the bases to begin his outing, giving up back-to-back singles to second baseman Brice Turang and left fielder Isaac Collins, while walking designated hitter William Contreras.
He then gave up a double to right fielder Jake Bauers, scoring Turang and Collins, a single to first baseman Andrew Vaughn, scoring Contreras, and then finally a double play from third baseman Caleb Durbin, which scored Bauers, putting the Brewers up 4-0.
Chandler finally got out of the first inning, after getting center fielder Blake Perkins to fly out to Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, throwing 27 pitches in total.
He struggled again in the top of the second inning, giving up a leadoff double to Brewers catcher Danny Jansen and a single to shortstop Joey Ortiz, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Chandler struck out Turang on a foul tip, but Ortiz stole second base. He then threw a wild pitch, with Jansen coming home to score and making it 5-0 to the Brewers, and Ortiz moving up to third base.
He got a ground ball from Collins, but a great play from Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who threw it immediately to catcher Joey Bart, got the runner out at home with the tag, keeping it a five-run game.
Chandler finished off the inning by striking out Contreras on four pitches, putting a 98.9 mph fastball past him.
He started the top of the third inning by walking Bauers and then giving up a single to Vaughn.
Chandler struck out Durbin, but then gave up a double to Perkins, scoring Bauers to make it 6-1 to the Brewers, and moving Vaughn to third base.
He then loaded the bases after he walked Jansen and got a double play ball from Ortiz, but review overturned the out at first base, putting two runners on the corners with one out and scoring Vaughn to increase the Brewers' lead to 7-1.
Ortiz stole second base, then Chandler gave up a single to Turang, scoring both Perkins and Ortiz, as Milwaukee extended their advantage to 9-1.
Pirates manager Don Kelly decided that was enough and took Chandler out for right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman after just one out in the top of the third inning.
Chandler finished his outing with nine hits, three walks and nine earned runs allowed, plus three strikeouts over 68 pitches.
His first two appearances went much better, throwing a scoreless, four-inning save in his MLB debut vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 22 and also four scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27.
Chandler did give up three earned runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 2, his first earned runs of his MLB career, including two home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages.
Pirates fans will hope that Chandler gets back to his best form that he showed vs. the Rockies and Cardinals the rest of the 2025 season.
