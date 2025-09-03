Pirates' Bubba Chandler Shares Wow Moment vs. Dodgers
It was bound to happen eventually: Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Bubba Chandler finally gave up a run in the major leagues. On the bright side, at least if you ask him, it was to none other than Los Angeles Dodgers two-way phenomenon and 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
After two innings with pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, Chandler took the mound for his third ever appearance in a major-league game. After shortstop Miguel Rojas grounded out, Ohtani stepped into the batter's box and fired off a 120 MPH bomb to right field. The hit was Chandler's first-ever MLB run and the first time a left handed batter managed to get one off the 22-year old.
After the game, Chandler described the awe he felt in giving up his first MLB run to a superstar like Ohtani.
"I was kinda wowed by it," he said, "I looked up at the board to see how hard it was hit...Came in here and the strength coach was just saying ‘wow…’ and I was like yeah, I was kinda like, ‘dang it’s crazy that you can hit a ball that hard.’"
Chandler grabbed his second win with the Pirates, who prevailed over the Dodgers 9-7 in a rare show of offensive power. In four innings pitched, Chandler threw three earned runs, two homers and three strikeouts for a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. While he began the night rocky, he made some adjustments to help shut down the Dodgers.
Ohtani is one of the only major modern two-way players, making his MLB debut in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels. He did not pitch in 2024 due to injury, but served primarily as designated hitter for the Dodgers on their run to becoming 2024 World Series Champions. This season, Ohtani is back to pitching and boasting a 4.18 ERA and .256 WHIP in 32.1 innings. As a hitter, he's slashing .279/ .388/ .610 and trails only Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in NL 2025 home runs, with 46.
Chandler acknowledged the impact of pitching against a legendary player like Ohtani, even if it means giving up a home run.
"He’s a great player, one of the best players to ever play. Lotta guys in that lineup, some really tough at-bats," he said. "Some went my way, some went their’s, but it’s pretty cool. Can’t complain, givin’ up a home run to Shohei.”
