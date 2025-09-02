Pirates Pitching Prospect Duo Earns Weekly Honors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had two of their pitching prospects earn recognition for their play over the past week.
Double-A Altoona right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors and High-A Greensboro right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors.
Dotel started two games for Altoona in their most recent series vs. the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals on the road, the series opener on Aug. 26 and the series finale on Aug. 31.
He threw five scoreless innings on Aug. 26, allowing just one hit and two walks, while posting four strikeouts over 76 pitches in the 8-0 win.
Dotel then threw 5.2 scoreless innings on Aug. 31, again allowing just one hit and two walks, while posting five strikeouts over 91 pitches in another 8-0 victory.
He had a sensational month of August, with a 3-2 record over six starts, a 2.60 ERA over 34.2 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to eight walks, a .202 opposing batting average and a 0.98 WHIP.
Dotel has a 7-8 record over 25 starts, a 4.17 ERA over 118.2 innings pitched, 124 strikeouts to 37 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.21 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in the Eastern League, including tied for first in games started, third in strikeouts, fourth in innings pitched and fifth in both opposing batting average and WHIP.
The Pirates signed Dotel out of Barahona in the Dominican Republic on Oct. 13, 2020 and he is in his fifth season in the minor leagues for the Pirates, moving up each season.
Reed excelled in his home start vs. the Wilimington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Nationals, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks, while tying his career-high of 10 strikeouts over 76 pitches in the 5-0 win.
He had a much better August, after posting a 7.23 ERA in July, as he had a 1-1 record over five starts a 3.38 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .143 opposing batting average and a 1.12 WHIP.
Reed has missed the first month-and-a-half with a back injury that put him on the 60-day injured list. He did two rehab assignments in late may with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates and Single-A Bradenton, before coming back to Greensboro on June 3.
He has a 2-3 record in 14 starts with Greensboro in 2025, with a 4.24 ERA over 57.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 40 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.
The Pirates took Reed out West Virginia with the 104th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Reed pitched with the FCL Pirates in 2023 and then both Bradenton and Greensboro in 2024, where he had a 1.99 ERA over 108.2 innings pitched and 130 strikeouts.
