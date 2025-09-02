Pirates Unveil New First Baseman vs. Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park with a new first baseman in 2025.
The Pirates recalled Nick Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 1, as a part of the two extra players for the September call-ups, along with right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders.
Yorke will make his first start for the Pirates in 2025, playing first base and batting seventh against the Dodgers.
He spent all of 2025 with Indianapolis before this recent call-up, where he slashed .287/.348/.406 for an OPS of .754, with 115 hits, 21 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 59 RBIs, 36 walks to 97 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases on 23 attempts.
Yorke mainly plays at second base, with 57 starts there in 2025 with Indianapolis, but works more like a utility man, able to play in multiple positions.
He started 22 games in right field, 13 games as designated hitter, seven games and four starts in left field and five starts at first base.
Yorke joined the Pirates in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, which sent right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester the other way on July 29, 2024.
The Pirates selected Yorke's contract on Sept. 16, 2024 and he played in 11 games. He had eight hits in 37 at-bats, batting .216, added four walks for a .286 on-base percentage, slugged .378 and hit two home runs and two RBIs.
This will mark his first game at first base in the MLB, taking over from Spencer Horwitz.
Pittsburgh will face Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, which brings Yorke in, a right-handed batter, over Horwitz, a left-handed batter.
Alexander Canario, a right-handed batter also takes over in center field from Oneil Cruz, a left-handed batter, and bat sixth for the Pirates.
Bryan Reynolds returns to right field, with Canario moving over to center field, and will bat third. Tommy Pham also stays in left field and bats fourth, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and at leadoff, Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves up two spots to second in the batting order, and rookie Cam Devanney stays at third base and ninth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Henry Davis stays at catcher, but drops down to eighth in the lineup, and Andrew McCutchen continues on at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates vs. the Dodgers, marking his 12th start of the season.
He started vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, where he threw three innings, gave up three hits, three walks and an earned run, while posting four strikeouts over 46 pitches.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler came in relief after Mlodzinski and threw four scoreless innings securing the 2-1 win for the Pirates.
He also started vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17, giving up a hit and a run over four innings and striking out three batters over 44 pitches.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers
SS Jared Triolo
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Alexander Canario
1B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
3B Cam Devanney
