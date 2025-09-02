Pirates to Host Defending Champion Dodgers
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at PNC Park beginning Tuesday. Even as the Pirates' playoff hopes have long faded away, all eyes in the baseball world will be on Pittsburgh later this week. That's because Thursday's finale features one of the most anticipated individual matchups of the 2025 MLB season: Paul Skenes versus Shohei Ohtani.
This will mark the fourth career meeting between the Pirates' flame-throwing right-hander and the Dodgers' two-way phenomenon, a matchup that has quickly developed into one of baseball's must-see attractions .
The series comes at a critical juncture for both clubs. The Pirates (61-77) enter the matchup sitting last in the NL Central, 23.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers, while the Dodgers (78-59) are locked in a tight battle for the NL West lead, holding just a 2.5-game advantage over the San Diego Padres .
For Pittsburgh, the upcoming games represent an opportunity to play spoiler against a postseason contender and build momentum for the future around their ace. They also have a growing number of young players who are looking to earn a roster spot next year, with the performances in the final month of the season becoming a factor in Spring Training evaluations.
Thursday's series finale (6:40 PM ET) will feature the marquee matchup that has baseball enthusiasts forgetting that the NFL season kicks off the same night. Skenes (9-9, 2.05 ERA) will take the mound looking to continue his dominance this season.
The 23-year-old phenom has established himself as one of baseball's premier pitchers in his second season, boasting a 0.95 WHIP with 187 strikeouts in 167 innings pitched. He's the clear favorite for the National League Cy Young award, and it would take a disastrous final month for him to lose that grasp. Skenes' mastery of MLB hitters to start his career cannot be overstated by words, and even the numbers are starting to fail to represent his ascendancy.
Standing between Skenes and another quality start will be the defending World Series champion Dodgers and Ohtani, who has been having another remarkable season. The three-time MVP (2021, 2022 and 2024) is hitting .276 with 45 home runs and 85 RBIs while posting a .986 OPS. Ohtani's extraordinary ability to impact games at the plate makes him a unique challenge for any pitcher, but history suggests Skenes has figured out how to approach this generational talent.
The Skenes-Ohtani matchup has evolved since their first encounter on June 5, 2024, during Skenes' rookie season. In that initial meeting, Ohtani managed to hit a third-inning home run off Skenes after striking out in his first at-bat. Despite this momentary triumph for Ohtani, Skenes and the Pirates emerged victorious in the game.
Their second confrontation on August 10, 2024, told a different story. Skenes demonstrated growth in his approach against the superstar, holding Ohtani to an 0-for-3 performance with two strikeouts. Although the Dodgers ultimately won the game, Skenes had made a statement that he could retire one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.
The third meeting on April 25, 2025, represented Skenes' most dominant performance against Ohtani to date. The Pirates' ace completely shut down the Dodgers' slugger, holding him hitless in four at-bats with one strikeout. That strikeout went viral as the baseball world marveled at two titans of the game clashing in Southern California. Pittsburgh won the game with Skenes earning the victory, further cementing his surprising dominance in this matchup .
Historical Performance of Shohei Ohtani vs. Paul Skenes
Game Date
At-Bats
Hits
Home Runs
RBIs
Strikeouts
Game Result
June 5, 2024
5
2
1
2
2
Pirates Win, 10-6 (Skenes W)
August 10, 2024
3
0
0
0
2
Dodgers Win, 4-1 (Skenes L)
April 25, 2025
4
0
0
0
1
Pirates Win, 3-0 (Skenes W)
Totals:
12
2
1
2
5
Skenes:2-1
The Pirates will need Skenes to continue his dominance against Ohtani as they face a Dodgers lineup that ranks among baseball's most potent offenses. Los Angeles enters the series third in runs scored (700) and second in home runs (202) in MLB. Beyond Ohtani, the Dodgers feature multiple impact hitters who can change a game with one swing.
Pittsburgh's offense will face a significant challenge against the Dodgers' pitching staff. The Pirates rank last in the majors*in both runs scored (500) and home runs (100). This disparity in offensive production means, as usual, margin for error will be slim for Pirates pitchers, particularly against a Dodgers team fighting to maintain their division lead.
Adding intrigue to the series, Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Wednesday's game against the Pirates, setting up the possibility of him contributing both on the mound and at the plate throughout the series. Since undergoing elbow surgery in the 2023 off-season, the Dodgers have been cautious with his return to the mound. He made his first appearance on June 16, throwing just one inning. His longest appearance was his last start, when he went five innings and struck out nine batters.
On the season, Ohtani has posted a 4.18 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 32.1 innings across 11 starts. His pitching repertoire has evolved significantly this season, with increased fastball velocity (averaging 98.1 mph) and a new emphasis on a devastating slider that has become his primary strikeout pitch.
While the Skenes-Ohtani duel will command attention, the series has broader implications for both clubs. For the Dodgers, every game is critical as they try to hold off the surging Padres in the NL West. For the Pirates, the series represents an opportunity to measure themselves against one of baseball's elite teams and continue building toward future contention.
The Pirates will need more than just success in the Skenes-Ohtani matchup to win the series. Pittsburgh's offense must find ways to produce against a Dodgers pitching staff features quality arms that are ramping up for October baseball. Similarly, the Pirates' pitching staff beyond Skenes will need to navigate a deep and powerful Dodgers lineup that can score runs in bunches.
Key Stats
- Buccos Not Budging: 2.09 ERA over last seven days is 3rd in MLB
- Dodger Drought: 11 runs scored over last seven days is 29th in MLB
- The Pirates and Dodgers have met a total of 2,196 times. The Dodgers lead the series 1,165-1,017.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7, 3.86 ERA, 74 K)
- LAD: LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 3.06 ERA, 58 K)
- Key Battle: Kershaw vs Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen (.268 AVG, .733 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI in 41 career AB against Kershaw)
Game 2: Wednesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.58 ERA, 48 K)
- LAD: RHP Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 4.18 ERA, 44 K)
- Key Battle: Ohtani vs Pirates C Henry Davis (2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI against Ohtani)
Game 3: Thursday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (9-9, 2.05 ERA, 187 K)
- LAD: LHP Blake Snell (3-3, 2.41 ERA, 33 K)
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani (2-for-12, 1 HR, 2 RBI in 12 career AB against Skenes)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes (PIT): 1.65 ERA, .188 AVG, .84 WHIP in 13 home starts this season
- SP Braxton Ashcraft (PIT): Has allowed one earned run or less in four consecutive starts
- SP Shohei Ohtani (LAD): 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K in last start
- DH Shohei Ohtani (LAD): .192 AVG, .323 OBP, 1 HR, 2 RBI over last seven days
