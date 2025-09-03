Pirates Kick Off Dodgers Series With Wild 1st Inning
It's a beautiful night for some Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, and not just due to the temperate fall weather in and around PNC Park. The Pirates kicked off their first of a three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a massive offensive first inning.
Starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski fired off three easy outs. Then, Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the bottom of the first inning. Following Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo's ground double, Kershaw walked both second baseman Nick Gonzales and right fielder Bryan Reynolds, loading the bases. After a mound visit, left fielder Tommy Pham whacked a double to score both Triolo and Gonzalez and putting himself and Reynolds on base.
The Pirates weren't done there, however. Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled to Kershaw, scoring Reynolds. With a sac fly from center fielder Alexander Canario, Pham scored and brought the score to 4-0, Pirates with just Canario out.
Kershaw, who is serving up a 3.39 ERA this season and an impressive 2.53 ERA in his 18-year MLB career just couldn't get another out before the inning ultimately ended on a Dodgers double play, tagging out both second baseman Nick Yorke and catcher Henry Davis.
Mlodzinski went on to be replaced by Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler, playing his third-ever MLB game, in the third inning. Dodgers superstar and two-way player Shohei Ohtani whacked a home run off Chandler, his 46th of the season. Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI in the third as well. The following inning, Dodgers third baseman Alex Freeland hit another home run, bringing the score to an even 4-4. The three runs are the first-ever in Chandler's short MLB career.
While the game's final score is yet to be determined, the Pirates are off to anything but a slow start. They're all but eliminated from playoff contention, sitting 13 games behind and languishing in the basement of the NL Center. While a few wins against the Dodgers won't exactly punch a team's ticket to the post-season, a big win against a World Series contender certainly wouldn't hurt the final month of the regular season.
