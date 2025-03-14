Pirates' Spring Breakout Starting Lineup Released
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates released their lineup for the Spring Breakout game, which will show some of the best prospects that the franchise possesses.
MLB Spring Breakout is in its second edition and will take place March 13-16, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league. The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums.
16 games will take place over those four days, with each team playing at least one time.
The Pirates face off against the rival Philadelphia Phillies on March 14 with a 1:05 time for first pitch. The game will take place at the Phillies' stadium, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler gets the start on the mound and is the top rated prospect for the Pirates, according to MLB Pipeline.
The infield for the Pirates consists of Tony Blanco Jr. at first base, Mitch Jebb at second base, Jack Brannigan at third base and Tsung Che-Cheng at shortstop. Jhonny Severino will serve as designated hitter and Omar Alfonzo is playing catcher.
Pittsburgh's outfield has the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft in 18-year old Konnor Griffin. It also has Sammy Siani in right field and Esmeryln Valdez in left field.
The Pirates also announced that they added infielder Keiner Delgado and right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean to the Spring Breajout Roster. They also removed infielder Termarr Johnson and right-handed pitcher Brandon Bidois from the roster.
Pirates 2025 MLB Spring Breakout Roster (With MLB Pipeline Rankings)
PITCHERS
Right-Handed
Bubba Chandler No. 1 (MLB No. 15)
Zander Mueth No. 10
David Matoma No. 30
Wilber Dotel
Wilkin Ramos
Eddy Yean
Left-Handed
Hunter Barco No. 7
Anthony Solometo No. 14
Nick Dombkowski
Jaden Woods
CATCHERS
Omar Alfonzo No. 19
Axiel Plaz No. 28
Richard Ramirez
INFIELDERS
Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, No. 2 (MLB No. 43)
Wyatt Sanford, SS, No. 8
Tsung-Che Cheng, SS, No. 17
Jack Brannigan, SS/3B, No. 11
Yordany De Los Santos, SS/3B/2B, No. 16
Jhonny Severino, 3B/SS, No. 12
Mitch Jebb, 2B/SS/OF, No. 13
Tony Blanco Jr., 1B/OF, No. 21
Keiner Delgaodo 2B/SS. No. 26
OUTFIELDERS
Edward Florentino, OF/1B, No. 23
Sammy Siani, OF
Esmerlyn Valdez, OF
Lonnie White Jr., OF
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates