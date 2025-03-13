Pirates' Bullpen Implodes in Loss to Twins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their bullpen struggle massively in their 15-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the Grapefruit League at Hammond Stadium in Lee County, Fla.
The Pirates have now lost seven of their past 11 games since a 6-2 start to Spring Training and sit at 10-9. This is also their first loss to the Twins in Spring Training, as they won 12-1 back on Feb. 27, also on the road.
Right-handed pitcher Jared Jones came in as the starter for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, who the Pirates scratched for "general body soreness"
Jones did well through four innings, with four strikeouts, including three in the bottom of the third inning, plus two walks and one hit with no runs.
He allowed two singles in the fifth inning and manager Derek Shelton went with right-handed pitcher Jack Carey in relief.
Carey struggled mightily, allowing four hits, a walk and hitting a batter, as the Twins would bring five runs across and take a 5-0 lead.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar came in for the bottom of the sixth inning and also had a terrible outing. He allowed three hits, two of which were doubles, two walks and four runs, while getting just one out on a fielder's choice, which scored a run, making it 9-0 to Minnesota.
Left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz came in and things kept getting worse for the Pirates, as the Twins scored five more runs on three hits and a walk, building their lead to 14-0.
The Twins scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, earning their 15-0 advantage.
Pittsburgh got their three runs in the top of the ninth inning. Darick Hall hit a two-run home run, with Nick Solak scoring after getting on base off of an error. Outfielder Matthew Gorski also hit a solo shot.
Left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza was the only Pirates pitcher that didn't give up a run, posting a scoreless eighth inning.
The Pirates will face the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park on March 14, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh will also have their young prospects play in the Spring Breakout Game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on March 14, with first pitch for that set for 1:05 p.m.
