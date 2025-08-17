Pirates' Bubba Chandler Struggles Again in Latest Outing
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star right-handed pitching prospect Bubba Chandler has struggled over his past few outings and his most recent start was no exception.
Chandler, pitching with Triple-A Indianapolis, took on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on the road on Aug. 16.
He started off the game with a scoreless first inning that he made two strikeouts, but also two walks over 21 pitches.
Chandler added two more strikeouts in the bottom of the second inning, but also gave up a single to RailRiders shortstop Braden Shewmake and a double to second baseman Andrew Velasquez, scoring Shewmake and trimming the deficit to 2-1 for the home team.
He loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third inning, giving up singles to both RailRiders center fielder Spencer Jones and right fielder Bryan De La Cruz and walked first baseman Jeimer Candelario.
Chandler got out of the inning unscathed, striking out Shewmake and getting catcher Omar Martinez to ground out.
He forced Velasquez into a fly out to begin the bottom of the fourth inning, but then walked third baseman Jorbit Vivas and allowed back-to-back singles to designated hitter T.J. Rumfield and Jones, scoring Vivas and cutting the deficit back to one at 3-2.
Indianapolis turned to right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Harbin, and he gave up a single to De La Cruz, scoring Rumfield, and walked Candelario with the bases loaded, scoring Jones, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-3 lead en route to a 11-5 victory.
Chandler finished his outing by allowing six hits, a season-high five walks and four earned runs, while posting five strikeouts over 94 pitches.
He has given up at least two earned runs over his last six outings and hasn't had a scoreless start since July 10.
Chandler has posted a 7.56 ERA over that time, with 22 earned runs allowed over 26.2 innings pitched, 37 hits and 28 strikeouts to 16 walks, with an opposing batting average over .300.
MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler as the seventh best prospect in baseball and the second best Pirates prospect, with Konnor Griffin recently taking over as the best prospect.
He had a great start to 2025, allowing just 11 earned runs through the first 11 starts and two months of the season with Indianapolis.
This featured his start on May 24 vs. the Toldeo Mudhens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, where he brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched.
He struggled throughout the month of June, posting an 8.53 ERA over five starts and 12.2 innings pitched, with 12 earned runs allowed, 12 walks to 11 strikeouts, a .309 opposing batting average and a 2.29 WHIP.
Chandler bounced back with two of his better starts in 2025, throwing six scoreless innings on both July 4 and July 10, with 13 combined strikeouts, before struggling over these last six outings.
He has a 5-6 record over 24 starts, a 4.05 ERA over 100.0 innings pitched, 121 strikeouts to 53 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.48 WHIP.
Pirates fans will hope that Chandler bounces back from this poor run of form and gets back to his best stuff that he showed at the beginning of 2025.
