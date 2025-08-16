Pirates Starting Pitcher Shines in Another Triple-A Outing
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher had another solid showing in their most recent outing in the minor leagues, as they aim for a return to the MLB.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo, playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, took on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on the road on Aug. 15.
Oviedo gave up four hits, two walks and two solo home runs, but also struckout seven batters over five innings and 75 pitches thrown, as Indianapolis came back and won 6-5.
This marked the second start for Oviedo since his recent demotion to Indianapolis, as he allowed an earned run over 3.2 innings pitched, while posting eight strikeouts against the Omaha Storm Chases, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 9.
Oviedo made his 2025 debut with the Pirates in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 4. He only pitched one inning, throwing 43 pitches, allowing two earned runs, but posting three strikeouts in his return.
The Priates then sent Oviedo down the next day to Triple-A Indianapolis, bringing up right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders in his place.
Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in December 2023 and missed the entirety of the 2024 season, with his last MLB start coming on Sept. 27, 2023.
He also aimed for an early return in 2025, but suffered a setback, with a right lat muscle in a live batting practice in early March, which put him back on the 60-day injured list.
Oviedo began his first rehab assignment with the FCL Pirates on June 30, then moved up each level, to Single-A Bradenton on July 5, Double-A Altoona on July 18 and then Indianapolis on July 2.
He still can't come back to the Pirates until Aug. 20 at the earliest, as he has to spend 15 days in the minor leagues after getting optioned.
Oviedo reaching 75 pitches is an encouraging sign, as he hadn't reached that many pitches during his rehab assingments and is gearing back towards a starting pitcher role and taking over innings for the Pirates the rest of 2025.
The Pirates currently only have four starting pitchers, with three right-handers, All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows, plus left-hander in Andrew Heaney.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft has made two starts in his last two outings and could also take a spot in the starting rotation for the Pirates.
