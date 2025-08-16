Pirates Bats Falter in Close Loss to Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had little success from the plate in their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs level up the series, as the Pirates won the series opener, 3-2, thanks to a late home run from Jack Suwinski.
Pittsburgh has lost six of their past seven games, including a sweep vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 11-13, plus two losses to end the series against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Aug. 9-10.
The game started off in a pitcher's duel, with Pirates rookie right-hander Mike Burrows and Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga throwing three scoreless innings.
Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham would come through with a one out solo home run off of Imanaga, taking a splitter over the middle of the plate and sending it 428 feet and over the left field seats into the street for a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
This marked his first home run since a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 3.
Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker hit a one out single in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Burrows, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstong walked with two outs and catcher Carson Kelly singled, scoring Tucker and tying the game at 1-1.
Burrows loaded the bases after walking Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, but forced second baseman Nico Hoerner to pop out and ended any further offense from the home team, keeping it level.
The Pirates got two runners on with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, as shortstop Jared Triolo hit a double and Pham walked, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds flew out and ended that scoring opportunity.
Burrows finished his outing after five innings, allowing five hits, two walks, the earned run and posted four strikeouts for the Pirates.
Right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas took over in the bottom of the sixth inning and gave up a leadoff single to designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and hit Crow-Armstrong, putting two runners on with no outs.
Nicolas got out of the inning unscathed, forcing Kelly to pop out, Happ to line out and Hoerner to ground out.
The Pirates put two runners on with two outs again in the top of the seventh inning, as catcher Joey Bart walked and first baseman Liover Peguero singled, moving Bart to third base, but center fielder Alexander Canario struck out.
Triolo hit a one out single in the top of the eighth inning, made it to second base on a ground out from Pham and then stole third base, but Reynolds struck out for another missed opportunity for the Pirates to take the lead.
Recently acquired pitcher, left-hander Evan Sisk, made his second straight appearance for the Pirates, taking over in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Sisk allowed a single to Tucker, who stole second base, and another single to Suzuki, scoring Tucker and putting the Cubs up 2-1.
Crow-Armstrong laid down a bunt, moving Suzuki to second base, then Pirates manager Don Kelly went with right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez.
Ramírez struck out Kelly, intentionally walked Happ and then gave up a double to Hoerner, scoring Suzuki and doubling the Cubs' lead to 3-1.
Pittsburgh went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position (RISP), with both Reynolds and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen going 0-for-4 and both Canario and third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa going 0-for-3 themselves.
The Pirates will look to take the series over the Cubs in the finale on Aug. 17. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST)
