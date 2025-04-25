Pirates' Bullpen Goes Out for Rookie's First Home Run
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen isn't normally active in the early innings, but they made sure they showed up for their teammate when it mattered most.
The Pirates called up Matt Gorski from Triple-A Indianapolis and manager Derek Shelton placed him in the starting lineup at first base and seventh in the batting order.
Gorski faced Los Angeles left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and on a 2-2 count, he smashed a ball into the centerfield seats for his first MLB home run.
The Pirates bullpen had to come through for Gorski, and they bargained with the fan for it, according to Hannah Mears of SportsNet Pittsburgh. They decided to have everyone sign a ball and exchange that for Gorski's first home run ball.
Mears told Gorski how it all went down and while he didn't initially know the bullpen got his ball, he was relieved that he didn't have to think about how he would go and get it.
"Shoutout to the boys for getting that back for me so quickly and that it's not such a hassle to get that back," Gorski said. So it's really cool."
Gorski doesn't know what he's going to do with the ball yet, but is excited that his wife, Megan Gorski, got to see him achieve his biggest moment in the sport so far.
"I'm sure she was. She gets excited about little things, so that was a pretty big thing to get excited about," Gorski said.
Mears caught up with Megan Gorski and she praised her husband for his hard work over his career, making it to the MLB at 27 years old. She also thanked the bullpen for going and getting the ball.
"Oh my gosh, that means so much," Megan Gorski said. "Again, so humbling. That ball is just such a great symbol of all that he's worked for. For it to be his first hit, first home run, just so amazing. Thank you to the bullpen."
Gorski finished the night with one hit in four at-bats, including a strikeout in the 4-3 loss for the Pirates.
He did well with Indianapolis this season before his call-up, slashing .300/,325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
Gorski joins an outfield with Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Alexander Canario, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham.
