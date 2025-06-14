Pirates Change Lineup vs. Cubs LHP
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their lineup ahead of their next game vs. the Chicago Cubs, who bring in a left-handed pitcher.
Cubs will have left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd make the start vs. the Pirates at Wrigley Field, and the road team made some adjustments.
Jared Triolo takes over at first base, taking over from Spencer Horwtiz, and will bat seventh. Tommy Pham will play in left field in place of Adam Frazier and hit eighth in the lineup.
Triolo and Pham are both right-handed batters and both Horwitz and Frazier are left-handed batters. Pirates manager Don Kelly has made this change in various lineups in recent weeks, giving his team any benefit they can get.
Horwitz only hits .154 against left-handed pitchers, while Triolo is batting .238 this season. Pham has hit poorly all season and is batting .175 when facing left-handed batters, but that's still better compared to Frazier, who is batting .105 against lefties.
Tirolo has started seven games at first base, doing so for three games against left-handed pitchers following Horwitz returning from injury.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Henry Davis both stay at third base and catcher for the Pirates, respectively, but both move up two spots in the batting order. Hayes goes from seventh to fifth and Davis goes from eighth to sixth.
The rest of the lineup remains the same for the Pirates, especially the first four batters. This features Oneil Cruz at center field and leading off, Andrew McCutchen as designated hitter and batting second, Bryan Reynolds playing in right field and batting third, while Nick Gonzales works at second base and hits fourth.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa also remains at shortstop and will bat ninth in the Pirates lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his fifth start of the season. He has a 1-1 record in four starts, a 5.00 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of .257.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh PIrates Lineup vs. Chicago Cubs
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Henry Davis
1B Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
