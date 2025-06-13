Pirates Make Lineup Changes for Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for the second game of the series.
Skenes comes into this matchup with a 4-6 record, but a a 1.88 ERA over 91.0 innings pitched through 14 outings, 92 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .173 opposing batting average, a 0.84 WHIP, 9.10 K/9 and a 1.98 BB/9.
He ranks amongst the top pitchers in the MLB, including first in innings pitched, second in opposing batting average, third in WHIP, fifth in ERA and tied for 12th in strikeouts.
This is his second matchup vs. the Cubs, as he suffered a defeat in the 8-3 loss at PNC Park on May 1. He gave up three home runs, all solo shots, the most he's given up in his career so far.
The Pirates also made four changes to their lineup ahead of this second battle with the Cubs.
Adam Frazier moves from second base to left fied, where he started the entire series vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, June 9-11. He will move down one spot from fifth to sixth in the batting order. Tommy Pham will also head to the dugout.
Nick Gonzales will start again at second base after a day off, his ninth start since returning from injury, and will hit fifth in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes comes back in at third base after missing just his sixth start of the season and will bat seventh.
Henry Davis will also serve as Skenes' catcher for the 11th straight start this season. He will hit eighth in the batting order.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at shortstop, but will move back from fifth in the batting order to ninth.
The Pirates will keep the same top four of the lineup, with Oneil Cruz in center field and at leadoff, Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and batting second, Bryan Reynolds in right field and batting third and Spencer Horwitz at first base and hitting fourth.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Adam Frazier
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates