Andrew McCutchen Adds Onto Legendary Pirates Career
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen has put together one of the greatest careers in Pittsburgh Pirates history and added onto it in his latest game.
McCutchen faced off against Miami Marlins right-handed starting pitcher Cal Quantrill in the bottom of the fifth inning, with two runners on.
Quantrill saw a 87.6 mph splitter down low and inside and McCutchen turned on it, hitting it out to left field for a three-run home run, putting the Pirates up 4-0.
This home run served as No. 241 for McCutchen in his long tenure with the Pirates, putting him at No. 3 all-time in franchise history. He also moved past Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente (1955-72), who had 240 during his 18 seasons in Pittsburgh.
McCutchen didn't initially think that he was going to hit a home run, but when he did, relief was the first emotion he felt, as he finally achieved the feat everyone was waiting on all season.
“I was like, ‘That’s probably not going out’. Ball hasn’t been too fair for us here. But I hit it and I was like, ‘Yeah, great contact, but probably not going out. Just hope he doesn’t catch it.’ Yeah I saw him turn his back and I was like, ‘Alright, at least I hit it over his head. It’s probably going off the wall and just get to second base.’ And yeah, I didn’t see it ricochet off of anything and that was about the time I touched first [base] and yeah, it was out."
"The whole time I was more in disbelief that the ball went out than anything because I mean, we’ve hit some balls, and I have myself here, that it just seems like the ball just doesn’t go. So, maybe it’s a new batch of baseballs, but it was more that, like, ‘Oh. It got out.’ and I was like, ‘Alright. Thank God that’s over and thank God I did it here and alright, I ain’t gotta worry about anymore or think about it.’”
McCutchen needed six home runs to pass Clemente on the Pirates' all-time list, coming into 2025 with 235 home runs with the franchise.
He hit his first home run vs. the Marlins, a solo shot on March 30 at loanDepot Park, then a three-run home run vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22, a solo home run off of former Pirates teammate, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow at Dodgers Stadium on April 27, then back-to-back games vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, May 31-June 1.
None of these home runs came at PNC Park, making this moment special for McCutchen, who wouldn't have gotten the standing ovation and the chance to do a curtain call afterwards on the road.
“It’s always great," McCutchen said. "They threw it up on the board for me. So definitely had to go out there and be recognized for that and just tell everybody thanks for being there and being able to be in that moment with me. It’s great to have had that opportunity and to be able to do it here and for the fan who was able to return the ball to me and for him to do what he did was icing on the cake too and I was able to and I was just happy to have that opportunity here at home to do that because, you know who knows. If I hit that ball in Chicago, maybe I don’t get that ball back. So it was great for it to work out the way that it did.”
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th pick in the 2005 draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla.
Pirates manager Don Kelly was in the minor leagues with McCutchen early in his career and remembers how great he was then and how impressive it is to see him achieving this 20 years later.
"Again, I get chills thinking about it," Kelly said. "Playing Triple-A with him back in 2007 and I distinctly remember being in Charlotte and he hit a ball down the right field line and it was a triple. I don't think he touched the ground. It was like he was hovering around to third base. You saw the tools. You saw the speed, you saw the power, you saw the way he went after the ball in the outfield. You knew he was good, but to have the career he's had, to surpass Roberto, just unbelievable."
McCutchen would make his debut in 2009 and has had a sensational first tenure, which saw him as a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, a Gold Glove Award in 2012 and the National League MVP in 2013.
His prime coincided with the best Pirates teams of the past 30 years, with three straight playoff appearances from 2013-15 and an NLDS appearance.
McCutchen left in a trade to the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2018 season and played with the New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (2022), but returned to Pittsburgh five seasons later in 2023 and is now in his 12th season with the franchise.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter threw 5.1 innings and got his fifth win of the season over the Marlins.
Falter had McCutchen as a teammate during his time in Philadelphia and not only having him as a teammate again on the other side of Pennsylvania, but watching him hit this home run in the same start just made it all better.
"That's absolutely incredible," Falter said. "The guy has been doing it for so long, such a good player, great career numbers. He was one of my first teammates in Philly. He's always been good to me. Love that guy to death. I couldn't be happier for him."
McCutchen is 38 years old and is heading towards the end of his career in the future, one that may earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame.
He has played in 1,638 games, made 1,722 hits, 340 doubles, 45 triples, 843 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 846 walks, while slashing .283/.375/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
McCutchen ranks in the top 10 in Pirates history for many categories, including fifth in walks and with 625 extra-base hits, seventh in RBIS, doubles, eighth with 2,874 total bases and 66 intentional walks, recently made it to ninth in hits back in San Diego.
He has kept many important hit balls in his life around his house, reminding him of all he has accomplished, and of course, something that he can use against his kids when they grow up.
“I keep it in areas that mean a lot to me," McCutchen said "I know when I see it, I’m able to look at it, ‘Yep. Cool’ and I know down the road, when my boys are trying me and sizing me up when they get a little bit older, I’ll take them and be like, ‘Hey’, give them a little point and be like, ‘Yep. Dad used to decent at baseball.’ So always have that reminder. Various places of the house for sure.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates