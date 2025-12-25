Where Pirates' Jared Triolo Fits in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made new additions to their roster ahead of the 2026 season, which heavily change its configuration from last campaign.

The Pirates landed three players in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, who sent them second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, while they sent right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

Pittsburgh also added outfielder Jhostynxon García , a top 100 prospect, in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, departing with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

The addition of Lowe changes the Pirates lineup and also the role that Jared Triolo will play with the team in 2026.

Where Jared Triolo Plays for the Pirates in 2026

Triolo is one of the best defensive infielders in baseball, known for his versatility and prowess at all four infield spots.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19)fields a ground ball for an out against Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He's played most of his games at third base, 125 starts in 128 contests, but also has started 62 games out of 71 played at second base, started 52 of 56 games played at shortstop and even started 22 of 40 games at first base.

Triolo served as the starting shortstop after the Pirates traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline, which moved over Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third base.

The Pirates then released Kiner-Falefa at the end of August and Triolo became the starting third baseman afterwards.

Lowe joining the Pirates gives them their starting second baseman, which general manager Ben Cherington confirmed they're going to have him play, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This likely keeps Triolo at both shortstop and third base, but there could be changes at those positions as well.

Pittsburgh has reportedly considered having Konnor Griffin , the top prospect in baseball, come up and serve as starting shortstop on Opening Day. Griffin, who hasn't played at Triple-A yet, did win an MilB Gold Glove Award at shortstop in 2025, his first season of professional baseball.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Pirates also have options at third base on the free agent market, in the likes of Eugenio Suárez and Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto , both of whom possess great power and would seriously improve the lineup.

Triolo currently is training at third base, shortstop and second base, according to Cherington. It also depends on if the Pirates sign those free agents or make any other moves, plus if Lowe, who has struggled defensively, will serve as the starting second baseman.

Whatever happens, Triolo is an option the Pirates can use, with 13 defensive runs saved at third base and 10 defensive runs saved at second base.

Jared Triolo and his 2025 Season with the Pirates

Triolo had a tough start to the year for the Pirates, as he dealt with a lumbar spine injury, which kept him out from April 7 to April 16.

He then struggled immensely from the plate and as a result, didn't have a starting spot, nor found consistent at-bats.

Triolo slashed .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts, before the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 11, giving him a chance for more consistent at-bats.

The Pirates brought back Triolo on Aug. 1 following the Hayes trade, where he slashed .209/.370/.326 for an OPS of .696 in 14 games at Triple-A, with nine hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and 11 walks to nine strikeouts.

Triolo improved as a hitter, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) gestures as he circles the bases on a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He finished his season with 44 starts in 47 games at shortstop, 30 starts in 32 games at third base, 12 starts in 24 games at first base and 10 starts in 11 games at second base.

Triolo finished with five runs prevented and six outs above average , both the best marks on the Pirates for a player who spent the whole year with the team. He also had seven defensive runs saved at third base and three defensive runs saved at second base in 2025.

He was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award as a utility man, but lost out to Javier Sanoja of the Miami Marlins, despite Triolo having better marks overall.

