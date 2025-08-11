Pirates Bullpen Arm Returns From Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will get one of their main relievers in 2025 back from injury ahead of their upcoming series, after more than a month gone from the team.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are activating right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart off the 15-day injured list and ending his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, bringing him back to the team.
The corresponding move for this is the Pirates optioning right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta to Indianapolis, making room for Shugart on the 26-man MLB roster.
Shugart last pitched for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium on July 7. He tied his season-high with four earned runs allowed and a season-high two home runs allowed over 2.2 innings and 42 pitches in a 9-2 defeat.
The Pirates placed Shugart on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on July 8 and he comes back after five weeks.
He started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 3 and started vs. the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing an earned run over one inning pitched.
The Pirates then transferred his rehab assignment to Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and he made two appearances vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate.
His first came on Aug. 5, throwing a scoreless frame in the seventh inning in the 7-6 loss. He then threw two scoreless innings on Aug. 8, allowing a hit and posting a strikeout in the 2-1 defeat.
The Pirates landed Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 17, for fellow right-handed pitcher Matt McShane.
Shugart started the season with Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him on April 6, placing fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
He came out of the bullpen three times over the next six days with the Pirates, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, just two hits and two walks and posting two strikeouts.
The Pirates then optioned Shugart back to Indianapolis on April 12 as they recalled catcher Henry Davis.
Shugart then returned to Pittsburgh on April 15, as the Pirates recalled him and placed catcher/infielder Endy Rodríguez on the injured list with a right index finger laceration.
He has a 4-3 record in 32 appearances this season with the Pirates, a 3.69 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 15 walks and a .214 opposing batting average.
Shugart has done well for most of the season, allowing 11 of his 16 earned runs in just three appearances. He has 25 scoreless outings of the 32 he's appeared in for Pittsburgh and only given up two runs or more in four games.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Cam Sanders, Dennis Santana and Shugart, plus left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.
