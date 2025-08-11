Pirates Unveil Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes returns to the mound and takes on a divisional foe in his next outing.
Skenes battles the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12, the second game of the series, with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. (EST). He takes on Brewers right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta.
He struggled in his last outing vs. the Brewers, giving up four earned runs in the second inning and going just five innings, throwing 78 pitches in the 4-2 defeat at American Family Field on June 25.
Skenes made his first start of the season vs. Milwaukee on May 23 at PNC Park, where he had a strong showing, giving up just four hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting eight strikeouts over six innings in a no decision. Pittsburgh went on and won 6-5 in extra innings.
His first ever start vs. the Brewers came on July 11, 2024 on the road, where he had a no-hitter through seven innings, walking and hitting a batter, while tying his career-high of 11 strikeouts in the 1-0 win.
He made his 24th start of the season, ecplising the amount he made as a rookie in 2024, in his latest outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. He gave up seven hits, but worked out of jams and threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in the 7-0 win in the series opener on Aug. 7.
Skenes has a 7-8 record in 2025, with a 1.94 ERA over 144.0 innings pitched, 162 strikeouts to 34 walks, .192 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, tied for the lowest opposing batting average, fourth lowest WHIP, sixth most strikeouts and tied for the ninth most innings pitched.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney starts the series opener vs. the Brewers on Aug. 11, where he'll face Brewers left-handed pitcher José Quintana. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
Heaney had one of his worst outings of the season in his last meeting with the Brewers on June 24 at American Family Field, giving up three home runs and seven earned runs over four innings in the 9-3 defeat.
His last start came against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 6, where he allowed just a solo home run, but had a solid outing over 4.2 innings and 76 pitches thrown in the 4-2 loss.
Heaney 5-9 in 2025 over 23 appearances and 22 starts, with a 4.77 ERA over 115.0 innings pitched, 80 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP. His 22 home runs allowed rank tied for the eighth most in the MLB.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates in the series finale on Aug. 12, facing off against Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
Keller dominated in his sole start vs. the Brewers in 2025, allowing just one run over seven innings pitched, with seven strikeouts over 94 pitches in a no decision, which the Pirates eventually won 2-1 at PNC Park on May 24.
He was just one out short of a quality start in his last outing, going 5.2 innings and allowing two earned runs vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 8 in a no decision. They Pirates came back late and won the game, 3-2.
Keller has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 5-10 record over 24 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA over 137.2 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts to 37 walks, a .249 opposing batting average and a 1.23 WHIp.
His 15 quality starts rank tied for the sixth most in the MLB and his innings pitched rank as 17th most in the MLB.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates