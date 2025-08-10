Pirates Go for Series Win in Finale vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds for the fourth game this series and the final time at PNC Park this season, where they'll try and go for the series victory.
The Pirates won the first two games of the series, 7-0 on Aug. 7 and a late comeback, 3-2 on Aug. 8, thanks to a go-ahead triple from Bryan Reynolds, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cincinnati got the win in the previous game, with a 2-1 victory on Aug. 9, thanks to a strong start from right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez, who allowed one run over seven innings.
The Pirates made five changes to their lineup ahead of the series finale with the Reds, moving some players around and bringing others back in.
Reynolds takes over at designated hitter from Andrew McCutchen, moving over from right field, and stays batting third.
This is Reynolds' 25th game this season serving as designated hitter, starting 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates. He last started at designated hitter vs. the Reds on Aug. 8.
Jack Suwinski comes in at right field for Reynolds and will bat sixth vs. the Reds. This is Suwinski's 11 start in right field and second time this series, last doing so on Aug 8.
Jared Triolo makes his sixth straight start for the Pirates, but moves over to shortstop, taking over from Liover Peguero, and moves up two spots to seventh in the lineup.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to third base after Triolo started their yesterday and will bat ninth again. Henry Davis also comes back in at catcher, taking over from Joey Bart, and will bat eighth.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and will leadoff and Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves up two spots to fourth in the lineup, rounding out the infield for the Pirates.
Oneil Cruz continues on in center field and fourth in the lineup and Tommy Pham makes it three straight games in left field and second in the lineup, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows gets the start in the series finale for the Pirates, taking on Reds right-handed starting pitcher Zack Littell.
Burrows will make his first career start against the Reds, making the St. Louis Cardinals the only other National League Central Division team he hasn't faced yet.
He struggled in his last outing, giving up three home runs and six earned runs in the 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 5.
Burrows has a 1-4 record in 14 appearances and 13 starts, a 4.45 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .239 opposing batting average and a 1.29 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates