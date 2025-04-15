Pirates Place Catcher on Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue dealing with injuries early on in 2025, with catcher a position they've hurt at more than others.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are placing Endy Rodríguez on the Injured List, after he suffered an injury in the most recent game, a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals on April 14.
They will recall right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart in his place, who they sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes faced Nationals left fielder James Wood in the top of the first inning at PNC Park.
Skenes would bounce a curveball, which hit Wood, but also hit off of Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez's throwing hand.
The Pirates medical staff treated Rodríguez and manager Derek Shelton determined that he had to make a change, bringing in Henry Davis at catcher.
Davis filled in admirably, as Skenes had a solid outing, going six innings, throwing 99 pitches, allowing three hits, no walks and an earned run, plus posting six strikeouts in the 10-3 win.
The Pirates gave an update on Rodríguez during the game, saying that he had a right index finger laceration and that they were currently treating him.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said postgame that Rodríguez had a number of stitches on his hand, which likely indicates that he would go on the Injured List.
"Yeah, he had, don’t quote me on the number, but four or five stitches on the hand," Shelton said on Rodríguez. "So I would say with stitches on his hand, it’s a really good chance it’s going to be an IL."
Rodríguez was making his fifth start at catcher for the Pirates this season and third start with Skenes pitching. He has also started at first base, doing so nine times this season, as Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is still out with a right wrist injury.
Shelton also said that Adam Frazier can play first base if Rodríguez is out for an extended time, but they'll still have to figure it out going forward from there.
If Rodríguez is out for an extended period of time, this would make it back-to-back seasons he's dealt with injuries.
He suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
He had a solid showing in spring training, slashing .321/.486/.571 for an OPS of 1.057., with nine hits, two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and nine walks in 14 games.
Rodríguez has slashed .178/.260/.244 for an OPS of .504, with eight hits in 45 at-bats, three doubles, two RBIs and five walks to 12 strikeouts.
The Pirates have had injury problems at catcher, with Joey Bart leaving vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 with lower back discomfort.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said before last night's game that Bart caught bullpen and is available, as they never placed him on the Injured List.
If neither Rodríguez or Bart are healthy, then Davis will serve as the only catcher going forward on the Pirates 26-man or 40-man roster.
