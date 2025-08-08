Pirates Bullpen Arm Making Progress After Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had one of their main bullpen options for more than a month due to injury, but they may have him back sooner rather than later.
Right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart, who hasn't pitched for the Pirates since early July, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, which he started on Aug. 5.
Shugart entered the seventh inning for Indianapolis, pitching a scoreless frame in the 7-6 loss in extra innings vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on that same day.
He started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 3 and started vs. the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing an earned run over one inning pitched.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said in his recent injury report on Aug. 6 that Shugart has done well in his two outings so far and that he is on the right track back.
“So he’s had two rehab outings. No issues," Tomcyzk said. "One with the Marauders, one with Indy. We anticipate another outing with Indy. Initial responses are good. No pain, no soreness. So all very encouraging with Chase."
Shugart last pitched for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Royals at Kaufmann Stadium on July 7. He tied his season-high with four earned runs allowed and a season-high two home runs allowed over 2.2 innings and 42 pitches in a 9-2 defeat.
Pittsburgh placed Shugart on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on July 8 and he has missed almost a month away from the MLB.
Tomczyk said that Shugart is doing everything right so far when it comes to his rehab assignments, but that their isn't a set date for him returning to the MLB.
He also said Shugart will work with Pirates manager Don Kelly, pitching coach Oscar Marin and assistant director of pitching Jeremy Bleich, who will help decide when they think Shugart's ready for a full return.
“From a rehab perspective, he is checking off the benchmarks of good health and availability," Tomczyk said. "We’re still having discussions with Donnie and the pitching group, Oscar and Jeremy Bleich of what those look like, but most importantly, he’s responded to initial workload and initial games. So we’re still working through all of that.”
The Pirates landed Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 17, for fellow right-handed pitcher Matt McShane.
Shugart started the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him on April 6, placing fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
He came out of the bullpen three times over the next six days with the Pirates, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, just two hits and two walks and posting two strikeouts.
The Pirates then optioned Shugart back to Indianapolis on April 12 as they recalled catcher Henry Davis.
Shugart then returned to Pittsburgh on April 15, as the Pirates recalled him and placed catcher/infielder Endy Rodríguez on the injured list with a right index finger laceration.
He has played with the Pirates since then and has a 4-3 record in 32 appearances this season, with a 3.69 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 15 walks and a .214 opposing batting average.
Shugart has done well for most of the season, allowing 11 of his 16 earned runs in just three appearances. He has 25 scoreless outings of the 32 he's appeared in for Pittsburgh and only given up two runs or more in four games.
The Pirates currently have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolasm Yohan Ramírez, Cam Sanders and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.
