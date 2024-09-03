Pirates Claim Former Tigers Pitcher
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed a left-handed pitcher off of waivers, adding to their roster in the final month of the 2024 season.
The Pirates announced that they claimed Joey Wentz off of waiver from the Detroit Tigers and that they will make a corresponding move on the 28-man active roster after Wentz joins the team later in the week. They also announced that their 40-man roster is full with this addition.
Wentz hails from Lawrence, Kan. and played for Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kan., in the Kansas City metro.
He was the Sunflower League Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and also won the 2015 Junior Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game that year.
Wentz originally committed to Virginia, but chose to sign with the Atlanta Braves, who selected him with the No. 40 overall pick in the first Competitive Balance round of the 2016 MLB Draft, for $3.05 million.
He pitched for the Braves in their minor league system for three seasons before they traded him to , along with infielder Travis Demeritte to the Tigers on July 31, 2019 for right-handed pitcher Shane Greene.
Wentz worked through Double-A and Triple-A before the Tigers called him up on May 11, 2022. He started in seven games that season, with a 3.03 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts to 13 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.
He would struggle in 2023 for Detroit, starting 19 of the 25 games he pitched, a 3-13 record, 6.90 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts to 47 walks and allowing a .295 batting average.
Wentz came out of the bullpen for the Tigers this season, 38 appearances and a 5.37 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts to 27 walks and allowed a .273 batting average. The Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 30.
He'll join three other left-handed pitchers in the Pirates' bullpen, including Aroldis Chapman, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Borucki.
The Pirates still have two games in their series on the road vs. the Chicago Cubs and it is likely that Wentz will join the Pirates for their weekend series at home against the Washington Nationals.
