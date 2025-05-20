Pirates Relief Pitcher Heads to Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will not have one of their main relief pitchers for the near future.
Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Pirates right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman is headed to the 15-day Injured List with thumb inflammation, according to manager Don Kelly.
The Pirates also have right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson in the clubhouse, but still haven't made a decision on the 40-man roster, as Mattson needs a spot on it before he can pitch at the MLB level.
Holderman has had a poor 2025 campaign with the Pirates, with a 9.00 ERA over 14 appearances and 15.0 innings pitched, blown two save opportunites, 11 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .345.
He had a poor start to the season as well, with a 9.64 ERA in his first five appearances with five runs over 4.2 innings pitched and two blown saves in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Holderman went on the 15-day Injured List on April 6 with a right knee sprain, as the Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis.
He started his rehab assignment with Indianapolis on April 19 and allowed a solo home run in 1.2 innings of work for a 5.40 ERA in two appearances.
The Pirates activated Holderman from the 15-day Injured List on April 26 and brought him back to the MLB roster.
Holderman again struggled in this recent period with the Pirates, with an 8.71 ERA over nine appearances and 10.1 innings pitched, with seven walks to five strikeouts, two home runs and 10 earned runs allowed.
His first bullpen appearance back against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 26 saw him take a 4-4 game and allow the go-head solo home to Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández.
He allowed two more runs in that appearance after left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz gave up a three-run home run to Dodgers pinch-hitter Enrique Hernández in the 8-4 defeat.
Holderman had two poor outings in his last two appearances. He allowed two runs vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, which tied the game and eventually an 8-4 defeat for the Pirates. He also gave up three runs in a 7-1 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds on May 19.
He joins injured relief pitchers in right-hander Justin Lawrence and left-hander Tim Mayza, who are both on the 60-day Injured List.
The Pirates bullpen consists of right-handed pitchers in Dennis Santana, David Bednar, Tanner Rainey Mattson and Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Caleb Ferguson and Wentz.
