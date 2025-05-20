Steelers Legend Disappointed With Pirates' Home Atmosphere
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans haven't had much to cheer about this season, which a Pittsburgh Steelers legend noted in his recent visit to the ballpark.
Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel attended the last Pirates game at PNC Park and didn't enjoy the experience. He noted the swaths of empty blue seats during the game in a video on Twitter, which ended in a 7-1 defeat for the Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Only a few more than 10,000 paid fans came to see this defeat, with the number at PNC Park lower than that.
The Pirates currently average 17,269 fans per game this season, the fifth least in the MLB. The only teams with lower attendances include the Chicago White Sox at 16,663 fans per game, Miami Marlins at 12,526 fans per game, Athletics at 10,166 fans per game and the Tampa Bay Rays at 10,001 fans per game.
They rank third lowest amongst teams in an MLB ballpark in 2025, as both the Athletics and the Rays are playing in minor league stadiums.
The Athletics are playing at Sutter Health Park, the home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, as they make their move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The Rays are playing at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the Spring Training Home of the New York Yankees, as Hurricane Milton severely damaged their home ballpark, Tropicana Field.
Pittsburgh has the fifth-worst record at home too, with just nine wins in 23 games so far at PNC Park.
The Pirates have the third-worst record in the MLB, 15-33, and sit 13.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division and behind the San Francisco Giants in the third NL Wild Card Spot.
They have lost 18 of the past 23 games and won just one of the past seven games, as a season that had high expectations is already lost. They also fired manager Derek Shelton on May 8.
Fans have shown their displeasure with the ownership this season, booing owner Bob Nutting and chanting "Sell The Team" at almost every game.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates