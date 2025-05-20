Pirates Find New Home for Ad That Covered Clemente Tribute
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have found a new place for an advertisement at PNC Park that caused controversy.
The Pirates began the 2025 season with a new advertisement, a Surfside Can on the right field wall at PNC Park. The ad replaced a tribute to Roberto Clemente, stylized in the way it would've looked at the Pirates' former ballpark, Three Rivers Stadium.
Fans noticed this during the opening weekend against the New York Yankees, April 4-6, and it eventually led to national criticism, including from the Clemente family.
The Pirates initially announced that the tribute was never permanent and that they've had advertisements in that space before. They eventually relented, putting the Clemente tribute back and apologizing to his family.
The right field wall is also known as the Roberto Clemente Wall, standing 21 feet high in honor of his jersey number, No. 21.
While the Pirates got rid of the Surfside advertisement initially, they made sure to bring it back somewhere else in the ballpark in order to keep the tribute but still earn the ad money.
Pirates fan James Santelli pointed out the new advertisements with the start of the most recent homestand vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
They put two Surfside advertisements in PNC Park, with one near the left field wall near the foul pole and the other past the right field wall and under the grandstand, still visible from most of the park.
Clemente spent his entire career with the Pirates from 1955 to 1972. He made 15 All-Star games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, four batting titles and was named the 1966 National League MVP.
He slashed .317/.359/.475 and an OPS of .834, with amassing 3,000 hits, 440 doubles, 166 triples, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and 621 walks in 2,433 games for Pittsburgh.
Clemente won two World Series with the Pirates, against the New York Yankees in 1960 and the Baltimore Orioles in 1971, winning World Series MVP against the Orioles.
He died on Dec. 31, 1972, after the plane he chartered to bring emergency help for the people of earthquake-stricken Nicaragua fell into the ocean immediately after takeoff due to engine failure.
Clemente is remembered for his humanitarian work, as one of the greatest players from Latin America, especially his native Puerto Rico, and for his incredible play on the field with the Pirates.
