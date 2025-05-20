Pirates Relief Pitcher Gets Locker at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new relief pitcher in their clubhouse at PNC Park.
Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson has a locker in the clubhouse ahead of the second game of the series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that this Mattson isn't on the taxi squad and that an additional roster move is incoming.
Mattson played for Harbor Creek High School in Harborcreek, Pa. in Erie County, where he played baseball and basketball. He had an excellent senior season, posting a 0.67 ERA and a 6-0 record, while also hitting .531 in 2014.
He would eventually play for Pitt in college, primarily pitching out of the bullpen, improving each season.
This culminated in a 2017 season, where he posted a 2.97 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched, with only 10 earned runs on the year. He also held opposing hitters to a .227 batting average and made 41 strikeouts to just 10 walks.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Mattson in the 19th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, where he would spend the next three seasons with in the minor league system.
Los Angeles would trade him, along with three other players, to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy on Dec. 4, 2019.
He didn't play in the 2020 season, as there was no minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he would get his shot the following year.
The Orioles added him to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2020 and he earned his promotion to the MLB on May 3, 2021.
He made his debut on May 7 and made four appearances out of the bullpen for Baltimore. He finished with a 6.23 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits, five walks, three earned runs and making three strikeouts
Balitmore sent him to Triple-A Norfolk on April 8, 2022 and then released him on July 18.
Mattson would spend time pitching for the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in 2022 and then for Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2023.
He would make his way back by signing a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on June 22, 2023, pitching for Double-A Wichita Wind Surge before choosing free agency in the offseason.
Mattson then signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on Dec. 11, 2023 and pitched for them starting in 2024.
He made eight appearances for Double-A Altoona, with a 2-1 record, eight appearances, 11.0 innings pitched and a 3.27 ERA.
Mattson then moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 7, where he 29 appearances and three starts. He had a 5-1 record, 3.15 ERA in 60.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 33 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .208 batting average.
The Pirates selected his contract on Sept. 18, marking a three-year absence from the majors.
Mattson would make three appearances, posting two scoreless showings out of the bullpen. He only allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of work, a three-run home run, that bumped up his ERA to 5.06, but also made six strikeouts.
The Pirates signed him to a minor league contract this offseason and he has done well with Indianapolis so far in 2025.
Mattson has a 2-0 record in 16 appearances out of the bullpen, a 2.50 ERA over 16.0 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to five walks and an opposing batting average of .182.
