Pirates Relief Pitcher Claimed Off Waivers
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher will now pitch with a different team following a roster move.
The Pirates designated left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz for assignment on June 7, as they recalled right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson and selected the contract of catcher Brett Sullivan, both from Triple-A Indianapolis, as catcher Endy Rodríguez went on the 10-day injured list.
Wentz went on waivers, as the Pirates had to make room for Sullivan on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, allowing the Minnesota Twins to claim Wentz on June 11, according to his transactions log.
He spent the entire season with the Pirates up until that roster move. He had a 2-1 record in 19 appearances, a 4.15 ERA over 26.0 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .245 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.
His last appearance for the Pirates came against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27. He relieved starting pitcher, right-hander Mike Burrows, and pitched 3.2 innings, keeping the Pirates in it before they made their comeback in the 9-6 win.
Wentz hails from Lawrence, Kan. and played for Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kan., in the Kansas City metro.
He was the Sunflower League Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and also won the 2015 Junior Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game that year.
Wentz originally committed to Virginia, but chose to sign with the Atlanta Braves, who selected him with the No. 40 overall pick in the first Competitive Balance round of the 2016 MLB Draft, for $3.05 million.
He pitched for the Braves in their minor league system for three seasons before they traded him to , along with infielder Travis Demeritte to the Tigers on July 31, 2019 for right-handed pitcher Shane Greene.
Wentz worked through Double-A and Triple-A before the Tigers called him up on May 11, 2022. He started in seven games that season, with a 3.03 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts to 13 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.
He would struggle in 2023 for Detroit, starting 19 of the 25 games he pitched, a 3-13 record, 6.90 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts to 47 walks and allowing a .295 batting average.
Wentz came out of the bullpen for the Tigers in 2024, with 38 appearances and a 5.37 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts to 27 walks and allowed a .273 batting average.
The Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 30 and the Pirates claimed him off waivers on Sept. 3.
Wentz would have a productive end to his 2024 campaign, with a 1.50 ERA over eight appearances and 12.0 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .143.
The Pirates now have just two left-handed pitchers in their bullpen with Wentz gone, in Ryan Borucki and Caleb Ferguson. Both left-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence and Tim Mayza are on the 60-day Injured List.
They have six right-handed relief pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Carmen Mlodzinski, Mattson, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates