Pirates Defense Falters in Opening Day Defeat
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled defensively against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day, which played a role in their first loss of the season.
It started in the third inning, with Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa throwing a ground ball off the first base bag, that Endy Rodríguez had to stretch out for, allowing Marlins third Baseman Graham Pauley to reach first base safely.
This kept two runners on, as center fielder Derek Hill doubled to begin the inning.
Marlins catcher Nick Fortes would hit to a fielder's choice and just beat out the throw at first base, preventing the double play and moving Hill to third base.
Shortstop Xavier Edwards grounded into a fielder's choice and Hill would score, giving the Marlins a 1-0 lead.
Rodríguez, who played his first game at first base for the Pirates, made an error in the fifth inning, but would make up for it, catching a line drive and touching first base right after for the game inning double play.
Oneil Cruz, who moved from shortstop to center field in late August 2024, had his issues late in the game, starting in the eighth inning.
Marlins second baseman lined a single into center field to Cruz, who tried throwing out left fielder Kyle Stowers at home plate. Cruz was well late with the throw and this allowed Lopez to move to second base, down just 4-3 with two outs.
Right fielder Dane Myers would then single in the next at-bat, scoring Lopez from second base, tying the game at 4-4.
Cruz also misjudged a fly ball from Marlins catcher Nick Fortes in the bottom of the ninth inning, that sailed over his head and hit off the wall in center field. Fortes made it to third base on a triple and would score on a single from Stowers, winning the game 5-4 on walk-off.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton didn't like the fielding from his team on opening day, which he said contributed to the blown 4-1 lead they head in the sixth inning.
“Yeah we didn’t play good enough defense," Derek Shelton said. "We had opportunities, we didn’t close it down and we had the lead late in the game and we didn’t close it down and we didn’t play good defense.”
Shelton also said that he didn't have an issue with Rodríguez, who is the backup catcher, and his performance at first base, but criticized Cruz's throw to home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.
"Endy’s position didn’t affect the game at all," Shelton said. "I mean, we got a double play on a ball, the next two hitters later. Routine ground ball that he could’ve caught. He’ll catch that going forward. We got to keep the tying run at second base. Can’t throw the ball on the plate."
Cruz also reflected on his throw to home plate after the game, saying that he wanted to throw it lower for the cutoff and not as high as he did, which allowed Lopez to get the second base.
“I think as an outfielder, your first reaction is to throw everybody out, but I think that was not the throw that I needed to make," Cruz said through his interpreter. "It was supposed to be a low throw, that way, it would give our infielders a chance to cut the ball and keep the double play or to keep that guy at first base. But like I said, we learn from it.”
Cruz also said that the put in the work during Spring Training in center field with first base coach Tanner Brock, who played in outfield during his time in the MLB, and that he's ready for responsiblities in his new position going forward.
“I think so. I put a lot of work with T-Brock in the outfield and also, not just games, but during [batting practice] and practice, I’ll do a lot of like, live shagging in the outfield. I think I’m in a good spot there. I think I’ve had enough,” Cruz said through his interpreter.
