Pirates Bring RHP Domingo German Back to MLB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Domingo German, who is in their minor-league system.
Mike Rodriguez first announced the report and that also, the Pirates may start him against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night on the road. Alex Stumpf of MLB.com confirmed the report, saying the Pirates were selecting his contract.
German signed a minor league contract with the Pirates back in March, for a deal that paid $1.25 million and came with a 2025 club option.
He exercised an opt-out clause that released him from his minor league contract back in July, but the Pirates kept in contact with him and brought him back to the franchise.
German made one start for the Bradenton Maurauders at Single-A, pitching four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one earned run.
The franchise then promoted him to Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians in May. He made 13 starts with a 6-4 record, 5.29 ERA, 68.0 innings pitched, allowing 66 hits, 40 earned runs, 12 home runs and 31 walks, while making 66 strikeouts. He also held opposing batters to .248 hitting.
German previously spent seven seasons with the Yankees from 2017-23, pitching in 112 games and starting 89 contests. He had a 31-28 record, 4.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 522.1 innings pitched, 543 strikeouts, while allowing 161 walks, 454 hits and 256 earned runs.
He missed the end of the 2019 season and the postseason, plus the entire COVID-19 shortened 2020 season due to violating the MLB's personal conduct policy after they did an investigation into suspected domestic violence against his then girlfriend at the time.
German pitched a perfect game on June 28, 2023 in an 11-0 win over the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum. It was the 24th perfect game in the MLB and the first since former Seattle Mariners star Felix Hernandez did it against the Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field in Seattle on August 15, 2012.
