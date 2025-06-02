Pirates Minor League Recap: Esmerlyn Valdez Leads Single-A in Home Runs
Coming into this season, Esmerlyn Valdez was not even ranked on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After a 2024 season in Low-A where he smacked 22 home runs but only hit for a .226 average, Valdez's hitting profile showed he still had some work to do before he could be considered a top prospect.
He was considered a raw prospect with power potential. Two months into the 2025 campaign, we are seeing that power skill come fully to fruition, as Valdez leads all Single-A players with 15 home runs. Notably, Valdez's batting average is also at .298 this season, showing that he can be more than an all or nothing slugger.
The 21-year-old has solidified himself as one of the top young hitting prospects in the organization, and should start making those same lists that he was left off during the pre-season.
For young Latin American players who join MLB organizations, their true potential often takes time to reveal itself.
Valdez, a outfielder/first baseman, was one such prospect when the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him from the Dominican Republic just before he turned 17. His first three seasons in rookie ball were solid but unspectacular, showing promise without standout numbers.
This season, Valdez has taken another step forward with High-A Greensboro. His power remains elite — his 15 homers also leads Double-A hitters — while his batting average has surged to .289.
With a .366 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, his OPS sits at an impressive .965 through 45 games. He’s also driven in 36 runs and collected 50 hits.
Though strikeouts are still part of his game (29.4%), he’s made noticeable progress.
Defensively, he’s seen time at first base and the corner outfield spots, committing just two errors for a combined .986 fielding percentage.
Valdez’s development suggests his early struggles were just the beginning of a rising career.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs. Nashville, 31-24 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Bubba Chandler: 1 GS, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- SP Hunter Barco: 1 GS, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- OF Jack Suwinski: .353 AVG, .476 OBP, 2 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI since May 26
Notable: Barco made his first start since being removed from a game with shoulder pain on May 15. He was limited by his pitch count for precautionary reasons, but looked like the same dominant pitcher he was before the injury.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs. Portland, 24-27 this season
Top Performers:
- C Nick Cimillo: .333 AVG, .364 OBP, 3 HR, 8 RBI since May 26
- SP Wilber Dotel: 1 GS, 5 IP, 3 H. 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Notable: The Curve came back from a 4-0 deficit during Sunday's game to win 7-5. They were sparked by a two-run Termarr Johnson home run that reached the roller coaster in right field.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-3 vs Bowling Green, 34-16 this season
Top Performers:
- C Omar Alfonzo: 2 HR, 3 RBI since May 26
- SS Maikel Escotto: 2 HR, 3 RBI in six at-bats since May 26
- SP Khristian Curtis: 1 GS, 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- SP Antwone Kelly: 1 GS, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Notable: The Grasshoppers lost their first series of the season by going 2-3 against Bowling Green.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-1 vs Fort Myers, 1-3 vs Lakeland, 23-28 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Konnor Griffin: .333 AVG, .500 OBP, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 7 SB since May 26
- OF Will Taylor: .462 AVG, .481 OBP, 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 2 SB since May 26
- SP Carlos Castillo: 1 GS, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Notable: Castillo pitched five innings during his start on Tuesday, then came in to pitch two relief innings on Sunday. The 19-year-old displayed his comfortability pitching in any situation.
Player of the Week:
Cimillo (ALT) – The 25-year-old catcher broke out in a big way this week. He hit three home runs, and drove in eight runs for Altoona. Cimillo raised his average from .205 on May 25 to .225 as of Sunday. While his OBP for the season remains under .300, Cimillo is hoping to carry the momentum from the end of May into the month of June.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: @ Memphis (June 3-8)
- Altoona Curve: @ New Hampshire (June 3-8)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Hub City (June 3-8)
- Bradenton Marauders: @ Clearwater (June 3-8)
