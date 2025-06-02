Pirates Manager Explains Bullpen Decisions vs. Padres
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen struggled in the latest defeat to the San Diego Padres at Pet, blowing a lead that would've given them a crucial series victory.
The Pirates led 4-2 heading into the seventh inning, thanks to a two-run home run from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, a two-out two-RBI single from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and a strong start from left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
Heaney gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but kept the four inning scoreless, before allowing two doubles in the bottom of the sixth inning, trimming the Pirates' lead to just two runs.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart came in and got the final out of the inning, throwing just three pitches for the Pirates
Shugart didn't come back out for the Pirates, as manager Don Kelly brought in right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey to start the bottom of the seventh inning.
Rainey walked designated hitter Xander Bogaerts, got second baseman Jake Cronenworth to fly out, before allowing another walk to shortstop Jose Iglesias.
He would allow a single to pinch hitter Elías Díaz, scoring Bogaerts to trim the Pirates' lead to 4-3, and then walked right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., loading the bases.
Kelly then took Rainey out in exchange for left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who faced a bases loaded scenario with out one out.
Ferguson came into this game without allowing an inherited runner to score this season, but everything went wrong for him once he took the mound.
He allowed a single to first baseman Luis Arráez, scoring Iglesias and then gave up a sacrifice fly to third baseman Manny Machado, giving the Padres a 5-4 lead.
Ferguson walked center fielder Jackson Merrill, loading the bases, then failed to field a ball hit from Wade back at him on the mound, scoring Tatis and putting the Padres lead at 6-4.
He ended the inning by striking out Bogaerts, as the Padres batted around, and the Pirates went on and dropped the series finale.
Kelly said after the game that they did think about keeping Shugart in, but that they trusted in Rainey's slider.
“There was. We went to Rainey, being fresh and he’s been throwing the ball pretty well the past week or so and liked his slider against those guys," Kelly said. "Just didn’t work out today.”
Kelly also said that Ferguson came in to deal with Arraéz, a left-handed batter, but that it didn't come together like they initially planned it to.
“Caleb was ready for Arráez," Kelly said. "So we felt like from Bogaerts to Tatís with Rainey’s slider, felt like it was a pretty good lane. Zone kind of escaped us there in the seventh [inning] and yeah, it didn’t work out today.”
