Pirates' Konnor Griffin Finishes Sensational May
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin had a great month of May, improving quickly in his first professional season of baseball.
Griffin, playing with Single-A Bradenton, dominated in May, slashing .354/.393/.515 for an OPS of .909, with 35 hits in 99 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks to 21 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases in 24 games.
This serves as an improvement over his month of April, where he slashed .265/.333/.518 of .851 OPS, with 22 hits in 83 at-bats, four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 15 RBIs, six walks to 28 strikeouts, and 11 stolen bases in 20 games.
Griffin had two games with a season-high four hits, four games with three hits and four games with two hits, marking 10 multi-hit games in May.
He has had a strong campaign in 2025, slashing .310/.371/.511 for an OPS of .882. He has 57 hits in 184 at-bats, nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, 13 walks to 49 strikeouts and 25 stolen bases on 29 attempts.
Griffin is one of the best position players in the Florida State League, ranking first in on-base percentage, tied for first in hits, second in batting average and stolen bases, tied for second in home runs, fifth in OPS, tied for sixth in RBIs, tied for 14th in doubles and triples, 16th in on-base percentage.
His 6-foot-4, 225 pound frame makes him versatile, giving him a great bat, a strong arm and glove, plus top speed, putting him in trajectory for whatever high-digit home run and stolen base club combo he ends up in at the MLB level.
Griffin has played most of his time at shortstop, 28 of 44 contests, but has played eight games in center field and another eight games at designated hitter.
The Pirates made Griffin their round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft first, taking him No. 9 overall out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.
They convinced Griffin to forgo his commitment to LSU and sign for $6,216,600, giving him a chance to start his professional baseball career earlier.
Griffin is one of the top prospects in baseball, ranking No. 2 in the Pirates system and No. 37 overall, according to MLB Pipeline.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates