One Pirates Prospect Who Could Rise in the Rankings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top farm system, with some fantastic players that symbolize the future of the franchise.

Konnor Griffin became the top prospect in baseball last season after the Pirates took him out of high school with the ninth overall pick in 2024 and could serve as the Pirates' starting shortstop for Opening Day .

The Pirates also have top pitchers like right-hander Bubba Chandler and left-hander Hunter Barco , who both made their MLB debuts last season, plus the 2025 sixth overall pick in right-hander Seth Hernandez , who may become their future star.

Outfielder Edward Florentino had a massive season, his first in the United States at 18 years old, which put him on the radar as a top prospect.

The Pirates also had another prospect that had an breakout campaign in 2025 that could put them in a great spot heading in 2026.

Esmerlyn Valdez Could Rise up the Rankings

Jim Callis of MLB.com looked at six prospects that could make the "biggest leap" onto the top 100 list and looked at Pirates outfield prospect Esmerlyn Valdez as one of those players.

Valdez wasn't even on the Pirates top 30 prospects list by MLB Pipeline , until a strong showing early on eventually moved him on the list to 16th.

He still isn't on the top 100 list yet for MLB Pipeline, but with their re-ranking coming on Jan. 23, it's likely Valdez will make it.

"Another bargain international signing, Valdez turned pro for $130,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2021," Callis weote. "He led the Single-A Florida State League with 22 homers in 2024 and the AFL with eight this year, sandwiched around a .286/.376/.520 season with 26 blasts in 123 games between High-A and Double-A. He has legitimate plus power and growing sense of the strike zone, and he plays a decent right field."

Valdez Has Breakout Season in 2025

Valdez had a great campaign in 2025, which earned him a spot on the 40-man roster, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft.

He started at High-A Greensboro, serving as one of the best prospects in the South Atlantic League. He slashed .303/.385/.592 for an OPS of .977 in 72 games, with 84 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBI and 31 walks to his 77 strikeouts.

Valdez led the South Atlantic League in seven statistical categories at the time of his promotion to Double-A Altoona on July 1, including hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, plus ranking tied for first in doubles and 11th in on-base percentage.

His play also put him in the Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball. He and Griffin both represented the Pirates and played for the National League.

Valdez played in 51 games for Altoona in 2025, slashing .260/.363/.409 for an OPS of .772, with 47 hits in 181 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 walks to 53 strikeouts.

This culminated in a strong August in Double-A for Valdez, slashing .311/.407/.522 for an OPS of .929, with 28 hits in 90 at-bats, a double, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 15 walks to 24 strikeouts. It also came after he hit .196 with no home runs in July.

His play bolstered the Curve late in the season, as they won the Eastern League West Division Second Half Title, earning a spot in the playoffs.

Valdez also just set a franchise record for the Curve, driving in five RBIs in an 11-5 comeback, playoff win over the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sept. 16.

He finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

Valdez earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.

Valdez Continues Great Play Into Arizona Fall League

His play didn't stop with the Pirates, as he also had a fantastic showing in the Arizona Fall League with the Salt River Rafters.

Valdez finished his time in the AFL by slashing .368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 games, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

He led the Arizona Fall League in home runs, three more than the next two players at five home runs each, plus RBIs and slugging percentage.

Valdez ranked second in OPS and total bases (48), tied for fifth in walks and on-base percentage,, sixth in batting average, tied for eighth in runs scored and tied for 17th in hits.

This great play from Valdez placed him in both the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Nov. 8 and the All-Star Game , dubbed the Fall StarsGame on Nov. 9, both at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Valdez finished second in the Home Run Derby with 16 home runs and 23 points to fellow Pirates prospect and Salt River teammate, Tony Blanco Jr., who won the competition with 24 home runs and 32 points.

He also started for the National League in the Fall Stars Game in right field, serving as the sole Pirates representative.

Valdez earned Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year honors at the end of the season, given to the best hitter.

