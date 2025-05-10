Padres Trade Former Pirates Player
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates player is on the move and with a new team once again.
The Cincinnati Reds announced on May 9 that they acquired Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore and cash considerations. They also placed Joe on the active roster on May 10.
Joe signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres on Feb. 8. The Padres optioned him to Triple-A El Paso and he got recalled on April 14.
He finished with no hits in nine at-bats with the Padres and they sent him back down to Triple-A El Paso on May 3.
The Pirates originally drafted Joe in 2014, No. 39 overall in the first round out of San Diego. He spent three seasons in the Pirates minor league system, making it up to Double-A Altoon.
Pittsburgh traded Joe to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 5, 2017 for Sean Rodriguez. The Braves then trade Joe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 25, 2017, where he played for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2018.
The Reds then selected Joe in the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 13, 2018, before trading him to the San Francisco Giants on March 21, 2019 for Jordan Johnson.
The Giants designated Joe for assignment on April 8, after he had just one hit in 15 at-bats. He would clear waivers and returned to the Dodgers on April 13, playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City and slashing .300/.427/.503.
Joe opted out of the 2020 season after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and then became a free agent, where he signed with the Colorado Rockies on a minor league contract on Nov. 2.
He spent two seasons with the Rockies, playing 174 games, slashing .252/.351/.393 for an OPS of .744, with 147 hits, 29 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs and 81 walks to 138 strikeouts.
The Rockies traded Joe to the Pirates on Dec. 18, 2022 for Nick Garcia, marking his second stint with the franchise.
Joe played right field, left field, first base and served as designated hitter for the Pirates in 2023, playing in 133 games. He slashed .247/.339/.421 for an OPS of .760, with 102 hits, 31 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and 50 walks to 110 strikeouts.
He would play in 123 games for the Pirates in 2024, mostly at right field and first base. He slashed .228/.320/.368 for an OPS of .688, with 83 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 44 walks to 91 strikeouts.
Joe finished his two-year stint with the Pirates batting .238/.330/.396 for an OPS of .726, with 185 hits, 53 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 78 RBIs and 94 walks to 201 strikeouts.
