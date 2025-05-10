Paul Skenes Delivers VIP Experience for Pirates Fans
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes spends most of his time preparing for his next start, but also shows love to fans as well.
The Pirates gave out bobbleheads of Skenes on April 19, ahead of their game vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.
They only originally had 20,000 they were selling, which led to extended lines far ahead of gates opening for the 4:05 p.m. first pitch.
The Pirates eventually announced that every fan that had a ticket and attended the game would get the bobblehead, as they gave an electronic voucher to the fans who didn't receive one at the game.
Two fans attended the game and not only got a Skenes bobblehead, but so much more. They received four guest passes for a one-on-one experience with Skenes, a meet and great. They also got a luxury box, that would allow them to bring 18 guests, a signed Skenes bobblehead and tickets in section 20, plus an on-field experience before the game.
Skenes finally met with the two 11-year old twins and their parents ahead of the game vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park. He autographed a baseball for each of them and then took a picture afterwards.
Skenes has a 3-4 record in eight starts this season, but a 2.77 ERA over 48.2 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
His best performances came on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 2, allowing three hits and no earned runs, posting six strikeouts in a 4-2 win and then posting a season-high nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings and a career-high 108 pitches in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 25.
The Pirates took Skenes No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU, where he signed the largest bonus at $9.2 million.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
Skenes was the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
He made the All-MLB First Team, won NL Rookie of the Year and finished third in the NL CY Young Award.
