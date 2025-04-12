Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hits First Professional Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates young star prospect Konnor Griffin displayed what made him a top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Griffin, playing with Single-A Bradenton Marauders, had his best professional game so far against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He hit his first home run of his young career, blasting a 96 mph fastball from Cardinals right-handed pitcher Randall Clemente into the left field seats, giving the Marauders a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Griffin had an arguably even more impressive at-bat earlier in the game, as he hit a deep shot into center field, splitting the center fielder and the outfielder, and ran to third base in just 11.45 seconds.
That ranks as the third fastest triple so far this season for any player from the MLB or in the MiLB and he got two RBIs on that hit as well, for four on the game in the 8-5 win.
Griffin also showed his glove skills in the infield, playing shortstop, as he ran past second base, dove, got the ball and threw it to first base just in time for the out.
Griffin has slashed .231/.364/.423 for an OPS of .787 in seven games so far, with six hits, five RBIs, four walks and four stolen bases for Bradenton.
He is one of the top prospects in baseball, with the Pirates taking him No. 9 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 40 prospect and No. 2 for the Pirates.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and has the tools to play a number of positions, as he pitched and played at shortstop throughout his high school career.
He had a great senior season, leading Jackson Prep to a 31-4 record, their sixth consecutive and Mississippi record MAIS Class 6A state championship, plus the No. 19 ranking from Perfect Game.
Griffin, who bats right-handed, had a .559 batting average, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struck out 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
He also showed his prowess in the infield, with a .932 fielding percentage, turning nine double plays and only committing six errors. He also plays in the outfield too, giving the Pirates a number of positions they can put him at to succeed.
He did commit to LSU, but the Pirates signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for No. 9 overall at $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo that commitment. He also skipped his sophomore season to become a junior, which allowed him to join the Class of 2024.
Griffin was a stellar athlete in high school, leading Jackson Prep in basketball with 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game, blocking 26 shots, and shooting 51.9% from the field. His efforts led Jackson Prep to its second consecutive MAIS Overall Tournament championship this season.
He also gained experience for the Pirates during Spring Training, playing in eight games in the Grapefruit League and learning from the veteran players.
