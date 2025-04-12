Pat McAfee Takes Shot at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen and Pat McAfee have gotten into a argument on Twitter over a recent event in the city.
McAfee hosted his "Big Night Aht" at PPG Paints Arena to a crowd of 12,508 people on April 9, who watched him put on a variety show television, as he discussed growing up in Pittsburgh, speaking on playing sports and also the sports in the city.
The WWE announcer and ESPN commentator, who hosts " The Pat McAfee Show", brought along a number of guests, including Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes plus rappers in Wiz Khalifa, also a Pittsburgh native, and Snoop Dogg as well as comedian Shane Gillis.
Along with Skenes, he also brought on former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, plus Pittsburgh Penguins legends in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Fans wondered where McCutchen, who helped the Pirates reach their greatest success this century, was not there.
McCutchen responded on April 10 on Twitter, saying that he didn't receive an invite to the event, which is why he didn't come.
McAfee, responded to that on Twitter, on April 11, saying that he gave an entire suite to the Pirates that their players would have and that it was for the guys who "asked to go." He also said that he wish McCutchen came and that he'll hopefully come next time.
What’s up [Andrew McCutchen]?
There was an entire suite given, by me, to the Pirates for their players to use at Big Night AHT.. I thought that was the right play.
I think it was for the guys that asked to go?
Would’ve loved to have you there… NEXT TIME hopefully
This serves as McCutchen's 12th season with the Pirates. He has played in 10 games so far, hitting .267/.333/.433 for an OPS of .767 with eight hits, one home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and three walks to seven strikeouts.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs while slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38-years-old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
His continued to improve over the coming years, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak of 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the playoffs that year for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 11th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,588 games, made 1,675 hits, 331 doubles, 236 home runs, 45 triples, 823 RBI, 185 stolen bases and 821 walks, while slashing .284/.375/.475 with Pittsburgh.
